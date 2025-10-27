What Went Wrong For ASU in Loss to Houston?
TEMPE -- The lofty expectations that faced the Arizona State Sun Devils heading into the 2025 season are now in peril of not being reached after falling to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the conference in what was the result of a loss to the Houston Cougars.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham alluded to the fact that the team simply didn't execute well enough to win the game in multiple phases and wasn't using the absence of star WR Jordyn Tyson as an excuse by any means.
Arizona State on SI explores three major phases of the game that went wrong in the loss below.
Special Teams Play
This has been the most glaring undoing of the team over the last month - whether it's uncertainty at the punting spot (Kanyon Floyd has battled an injury), poor snapping on field goals, or even subpar coverage in punting or kickoff situations.
Yesterday it continued to spiral - as kicker Jesus Gomez missed two kicks - one was largely due to a poor snap, while the second (42-yard attempt) was simply off of the mark.
There is only so much the coaching staff can do to change formations and personnel in-season, but the change at long snapper has potential to be the right choice.
O-Line/Offense Failing to Get in Rhythm
One of the more curious decisions that were made was opting to keep Makua Pule at center and slide former center Wade Helton to left guard. The offensive line did not hold up as well as one would have liked - it also had to do with Houston opting to play a more pressure-heavy man defense scheme compared to their typical zone-heavy attack.
The other major issue was QB Sam Leavitt not quite being in sync with the receivers that were on the field on Saturday. Jaren Hamilton had two big play opportunities that were negated by a pass interference and a slight miss on the throw/catch exchange, while Malik McClain and Chamon Metayer didn't come on until later in the game.
Penalties
The Sun Devils accrued 12 penalties for 76 yards in what has been a continued trend of lapses that weren't as common in 2024.
Beyond the surface, some of the penalties committed were massive - with Myles "Ghost" Rowser being unavailable for the first half of the upcoming game against Iowa State due to a targeting penalty, a Metayer touchdown getting called back due to an illegal motion penalty, and the game being put out of hand for good by a roughing call on a missed Houston field goal in the last 20 seconds of the game.
