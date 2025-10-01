All Sun Devils

How Arizona State’s Run Game Can Improve Moving Forward

The Arizona State Sun Devils have a lot to like in terms of their ground offense.

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is a lot to like so far with ASU's football offense so far as they are 3-1. Jordyn Tyson has been incredible, and Sam Leavitt is coming off his best game of the season against TCU. However, one question remains, and that is how the running game look? How should Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo use the backs? Before discussing that, it is important to break them down.

Profiling AS'U's Running backs this season so far

Raleek Brown

Raleek Brown has had a really good season so far, as he has had 3 games with over 100 rushing yards. Brown has shown to be a strong bruising back with good vision. Brown is a back who his hard and can hit the holes necessary to have a big play on the ground.

Not only has Raleek Brown been great on the ground, but he has also been really nice in the receiving game. He is coming off a game of 50 receiving yards against TCU. So, not only could Raleek continue to be great on the ground, but he could also be very effective in the air.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Running Back Raleek Brown
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands the ball off to running back Raleek Brown (3) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Kyson Brown

Kyson Brown started the season very efficiently as he had 73 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards against NAU. However to due to injury, Kyson has been very limited since then. He has only had 2 catches since that game and has struggled on the ground.

Arizona State running back Kanye Udoh (6) runs in a drill during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kanye Udoh

Similar to Kyson Brown, Kanye Udoh has had one really good and the rest of games have been more quiete. His really good game came against Mississippi State in Week 2 where he had 105 rushing yards.

Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Kanye Udoh
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kanye Udoh (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Future Outlook

In terms of the future outlook, Raleek Brown should be the number one. Raleek has been the most consistent back so far for ASU by a good margin. In terms of many carries per game, it seems like somewhere between 15-21 works well for Raleek.

In terms of the others, Kyson should still be considered a factor by ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo. Kyson has great speed and elusiveness, where he could throw off opposing defenses. Kanye Udoh could also still get some carries. Another rushing player to think of is Sam Leavitt, who has been great on the ground. The designed Quarterback option is something that Arroyo should keep in mind.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the pocket against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, there is a lot to like with ASU's running game, and it should be a big factor when they continue Big 12 play.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU's running back room should be. Additionally, @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop! 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Week 5 story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.