How Arizona State’s Run Game Can Improve Moving Forward
There is a lot to like so far with ASU's football offense so far as they are 3-1. Jordyn Tyson has been incredible, and Sam Leavitt is coming off his best game of the season against TCU. However, one question remains, and that is how the running game look? How should Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo use the backs? Before discussing that, it is important to break them down.
Profiling AS'U's Running backs this season so far
Raleek Brown
Raleek Brown has had a really good season so far, as he has had 3 games with over 100 rushing yards. Brown has shown to be a strong bruising back with good vision. Brown is a back who his hard and can hit the holes necessary to have a big play on the ground.
Not only has Raleek Brown been great on the ground, but he has also been really nice in the receiving game. He is coming off a game of 50 receiving yards against TCU. So, not only could Raleek continue to be great on the ground, but he could also be very effective in the air.
Kyson Brown
Kyson Brown started the season very efficiently as he had 73 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards against NAU. However to due to injury, Kyson has been very limited since then. He has only had 2 catches since that game and has struggled on the ground.
Kanye Udoh
Similar to Kyson Brown, Kanye Udoh has had one really good and the rest of games have been more quiete. His really good game came against Mississippi State in Week 2 where he had 105 rushing yards.
Future Outlook
In terms of the future outlook, Raleek Brown should be the number one. Raleek has been the most consistent back so far for ASU by a good margin. In terms of many carries per game, it seems like somewhere between 15-21 works well for Raleek.
In terms of the others, Kyson should still be considered a factor by ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo. Kyson has great speed and elusiveness, where he could throw off opposing defenses. Kanye Udoh could also still get some carries. Another rushing player to think of is Sam Leavitt, who has been great on the ground. The designed Quarterback option is something that Arroyo should keep in mind.
Overall, there is a lot to like with ASU's running game, and it should be a big factor when they continue Big 12 play.
