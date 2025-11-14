Molly Miller Guides ASU to 3-0 Start After Dominant Win
TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program (3-0) has started off the 2025-26 season and the Molly Miller era undefeated after defeating the San Diego Toreros (1-3) by a score of 79-47 on Thursday night in their first road game of the season.
The Sun Devils started the game with a solid lead and never let up - eventually settling on a 30-plus point win behind the best offensive showing of the season behind making 14 three-pointers.
First Quarter
The Sun Devils enjoyed one of their best offensive performances of the season in the opening frame of the game - scoring 21 points in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Guard Amaya Williams knocked down two three-point shots in relief of injured PG Last-Tear Poa, senior Gabby Elliott also hit a pair of threes to open the game as well.
The defense played well in general, but did accrue five total fouls and allowed 14 points. The Sun Devils took a 21-14 advantage into quarter two.
Second Quarter
The Sun Devils rode a great first quarter into a dominant second quarter effort. Marley Washenitz had an incredible frame, finishing the first half with 11 points. Arizona State went 7-12 from three-point range in the first 20 minutes of action and took a 40-24 lead into halftime.
Third Quarter
The Sun Devils began the second half somewhat slow, as they were virtually even for much of the quarter before a late run gifted them a 20-15 advantage in the quarter. Washenitz and Elliott continued their impressive scoring outputs with high-level outputs in the period. Arizona State took a 60-39 advantage into the final 10 minutes of action.
Fourth Quarter
Arizona State left little room for doubt over the final 10 minutes of action, as they outscored the Toreros 16-5 over the first eight minutes of the frame.
The Sun Devils only allowed eight points in the fourth quarter, and coasted to a dominant 79-47 victory to set the stage for another road game in California in the coming days.
Key Performances
Gabby Elliott - 24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6 3PM
Marley Washenitz - 19 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 4 3PM
McKinna Brackens - 10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK
Amaya Williams - 6 PTS, 11 AST, 3 STL
What's Next
The Sun Devils face the Santa Clara Broncos on the road on Sunday afternoon before returning home to take on the UNLV rebels on November 22.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!