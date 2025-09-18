Arizona State Reportedly Playing Overseas in 2026
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program made history in 2024 - becoming the rare program that both won a conference in their debut season as members and as the team that was projected to finish last in the standings.
Kenny Dillingham's program is potentially going to make more history in 2026 - as many outlets, including Scott Hamilton of The Post and Courier, have reported that Arizona State will travel to London, England to play the Kansas Jayhawks on September 19.
More from the report below:
"The Post and Courier has learned that Arizona State and Kansas will play in London next year. It's part of a multi-year deal for an event called the Union Jack Classic.
That first game is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2026, at iconic Wembley Stadium. Presale for tickets to each school's alumni and season-ticket holders is expected to begin over the next few weeks.
The game is notable on several fronts, including it being the sport's first major foray into England. It also continues a concerted effort by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark to expand his league's brand globally."
This will be the second time that Arizona State faces off against Kansas as conference foes - the Sun Devils defeated the Jayhawks 35-31 in Tempe last October in what was the first game in the stretch that resulted in a Big 12 championship.
The contest was originally scheduled to be a Kansas home game, so the Sun Devils retain all games that are set to be at Mountain America Stadium as well.
One potential interesting wrinkle in the future matchup is that 2026 is likely to be a transition year for Dillingham - as it is entirely possible that Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson opt to depart for the NFL, while numerous starting players from this season's team are set to run out of eligibility after the year.
As for the season at hand, Arizona State begins their Big 12 title defense on Saturday against the high-flying Baylor Bears.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
