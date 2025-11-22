Arizona State Reveals Final Injury Report Ahead of Colorado Matchup
TEMPE -- Saturday night's matchup between the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) is inching to within an hour of coming to fruition.
The Sun Devils have been through the wringer as far as it comes to devastating injuries, as Sam Leavitt, Xavion Alford, Zyrus Fiaseu, and others are dealing with long-term injuries, while numerous other key players have missed at least one game.
The status surrounding star Jordyn Tyson has been of paramount interest after other stars such as edge rusher Prince Dorbah made returns in recent weeks. The final player availability report that was unveiled 90 minutes prior to kickoff provided a bit more clarity on the situation at-large.
OUT
DB Rodney Bimage Jr., RB Kyson Brown, WR Noble Johnson, RB Grayson Rigdon, TE Coleson Arends, LB Isaiah Iosefa, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson, DB Adama Fall, DB Chris Johnson II
Bimage is out for this game after exiting last Saturday's battle with a scary injury in the aftermath of a hard hit on a third-down stop. The cornerback was able to get up on his own power, but the Sun Devils are clearly playing it safe this week.
Fall was downgraded from doubtful to out from Wednesday to Thursday - the defensive back room is somewhat thin, but have continued to push forward despite this.
Johnson II is a notable late scratch, while stars such as Tyson and Swanson remain out after being held out since defeating TCU on September 26.
Game-Time Decision
WR Jordyn Tyson, QB Christian Hunt
Tyson has been considered a close call as to whether he would play or not for most of the week. Head coach Kenny Dillingham said that Tyson won't return until he is 100% back from the hamstring injury that he suffered in the 26-22 win over Texas Tech on October 18. ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported earlier Saturday that the belief was that the junior would make his return after going through pre-game warmups, but the final decision has yet to come.
Hunt also has the potential to return this week after being inactive for the last several weeks due to an undisclosed reason - expect freshman Cam Dyer to remain the backup at the position even with a return.
Arizona State-Colorado is set to start shortly after 6 P.M. MST and is set to be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.
