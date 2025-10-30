Has Jordyn Tyson's NFL Draft Stock Changed in 2025?
TEMPE -- Arizona State has a collection of serious pro-bound talent on the 2025 roster - that much has been clear for months on end now.
Among the most intriguing is junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who has widely been considered to be the best prospect at the position in the 2026 NFL draft.
The perception hasn't shifted much during the course of 2025, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. still views Tyson as the seventh best prospect in the class despite a hamstring injury that might keep him out for multiple weeks.
"The Colorado transfer has teamed up with quarterback Sam Leavitt to light up defenses for two seasons now. Tyson's superpower is being open even when it looks like he's completely blanketed. It makes him essentially uncoverable in the red zone. He wins on 50-50 balls and outmuscles defensive backs. His 252 receiving yards after first contact rank inside the top 50 nationwide."
The 21-year old has frequently been described as one of the best prospects at the position in recent years due to what Kiper discussed above, and so much more. Arizona State on SI explores aspects of Tyson's 2025 season and status as a prospect below.
Where Does Tyson Stand at WR Position in Draft?
Tyson's track record of elite production, refined skills, and leadership are all qualities that have continued to separate him from a draft class that has become much stronger than initially anticipated.
USC's Makai Lemon, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, and Washington's Denzel Boston are all high-level prospects, but none are quite as well-rounded as Tyson to this point.
What is Tyson's Status Moving Forward?
Tyson was described by head coach Kenny Dillingham as "questionable" after Tuesday's practice, so there is an opportunity he does in fact play, but his ultimate status is very much up-in-the-air. Expect Malik McClain, Jaren Hamilton, and others to once again step up if Tyson is unable to go for a second straight game.
Tyson on Connection With Leavitt
"Yeah, I think we're just two players with a great feel for a football game. We both understand sitting in zones. We both understand concepts it's just, it's just really easy working with him. So, yeah, I think that's why we have a good connection. "
Arizona State is set to face Iowa State on Saturday at 10 A.M. AZT from Ames, Iowa - the game is set to be broadcast on TNT.
