Social Media Reacts to Leavitt Leaving

Huge news broke for Sun Devil football fans, as Sam Leavitt announced that he is transferring to LSU. Leavitt spent two years with ASU, and while there was some talk about Leavitt leaving, now that he has, what do fans think?
Negative
The main emotion felt with Leavitt leaving is negative. This is seen in this tweet by Barstool ASU, a big account that covers Sun Devil Sports. In the tweet they mentioned Leavitt as a Basketball player, which is a jab at Leavitt. Many people who commented, also kept the negative energy by dissing Sam Leavitt and not being a fan of his transfer move at all.
Quitter
The main issues that fans have with Leavitt is that they believe he quit on ASU. ASU had two good back to back years, with winning the Big 12 last year and having a solid season with some big wins this year such as against Texas Tech and TCU. So Leavitt leaving ASU for LSU, a school that is bigger in terms of popularity, many Sun Devil fans feel like Leavitt ditched program.
Weary
Besides the anger and frustration fans felt about Leavitt leaving, another prominent emotion expressed was, is Leavitt playing for LSU going to work out for Leavitt. LSU is in the SEC, and ASU's game against an SEC opponent this season, Mississippi State was a tough outing for Leavitt. Many people were mentioning that Leavitt struggled against that defense, and that he might not be the best fit in that conference.
Some fans were saying this from an analysis point of view, while others were more so saying it in terms of that since Sam might struggle against the SEC, he should have stayed at ASU.
Positive
Jayden Daniels Scenario
While the majority of reactions skewed extremely negative and critical, there were some positive reactions. The main one is the Jayden Daniels scenario. Daniels, the current Washington Commanders QB was at ASU before he went to LSU and won the Heisman and became a top draft pick. Many think that this could happen for Leavitt.
Additionally, as this Twitter user mentioned, some fans are thankful for Leavitt's time at ASU and the big wins he provided for Kenny Dillingham's team and program.
The Verdict
Overall, many ASU fans are not happy that Leavitt is leaving ASU. While some are thankful and positive, the majority seeing it as a money chasing move and one that might not work out for Leavitt.
