Social Media Reacts to Leavitt Leaving

Huge news broke for Sun Devil football fans, as Sam Leavitt announced that he is transferring to LSU. Leavitt spent two years with ASU, and while there was some talk about Leavitt leaving, now that he has, what do fans think?

Negative

The main emotion felt with Leavitt leaving is negative. This is seen in this tweet by Barstool ASU, a big account that covers Sun Devil Sports. In the tweet they mentioned Leavitt as a Basketball player, which is a jab at Leavitt. Many people who commented, also kept the negative energy by dissing Sam Leavitt and not being a fan of his transfer move at all.

BREAKING: Former ASU Recreational Basketball player, Sam Leavitt, has committed to play quarterback for LSU. pic.twitter.com/IViHrwR9YD — Barstool ASU (@tempebarstool) January 12, 2026

A Screenshot of a Twitter's user comment

Quitter

The main issues that fans have with Leavitt is that they believe he quit on ASU. ASU had two good back to back years, with winning the Big 12 last year and having a solid season with some big wins this year such as against Texas Tech and TCU. So Leavitt leaving ASU for LSU, a school that is bigger in terms of popularity, many Sun Devil fans feel like Leavitt ditched program.

Screenshot by Tanner Cappellini

Weary

Besides the anger and frustration fans felt about Leavitt leaving, another prominent emotion expressed was, is Leavitt playing for LSU going to work out for Leavitt. LSU is in the SEC, and ASU's game against an SEC opponent this season, Mississippi State was a tough outing for Leavitt. Many people were mentioning that Leavitt struggled against that defense, and that he might not be the best fit in that conference.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Some fans were saying this from an analysis point of view, while others were more so saying it in terms of that since Sam might struggle against the SEC, he should have stayed at ASU.

Positive

Jayden Daniels Scenario

While the majority of reactions skewed extremely negative and critical, there were some positive reactions. The main one is the Jayden Daniels scenario. Daniels, the current Washington Commanders QB was at ASU before he went to LSU and won the Heisman and became a top draft pick. Many think that this could happen for Leavitt.

A Screenshot on Twitter | Screenshot by Tanner Cappellini

Additionally, as this Twitter user mentioned, some fans are thankful for Leavitt's time at ASU and the big wins he provided for Kenny Dillingham's team and program.

The Verdict

Overall, many ASU fans are not happy that Leavitt is leaving ASU. While some are thankful and positive, the majority seeing it as a money chasing move and one that might not work out for Leavitt.

Please let us know your thoughts on Sam Leavitt going to LSU when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .