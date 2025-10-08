Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Washington Commanders
It has been very impressive to see what the Washington Commanders have accomplished in such a short time. They have a great general manager, head coach and quarterback. Washington has done a fantastic overhaul of their culture, so how are some Arizona State Sun Devils who could help them with their impressive rebuild?
Defense
In a division full of great offensive players, such as the Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens and Ceedee Lamb, or Saquon Barkley with the Eagles, there are a lot of super-talented players that the Commanders' defense has to go up against, so defense is on the docket first for them.
Keith Abney II
The Commanders traded for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore last year when Washington was surging; however, Lattimore has had a disappointing time in a Commanders uniform. So, the team could look to take a corner, which is where Keith Abney II fits in.
Abney II is the type of player that Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn would love. Quinn has installed a culture of toughness and grit that Abney II would perfectly align with. Abney II has had an amazing year so far, especially against Baylor, so if Washington gets him, it could be a major steal for this franchise. It would give Washington a young corner core of Abney and Trey Amos, who the team took last draft.
Two Big Hitters
The next two players are similar in terms of how they fit on the Commanders, with those players being ASU Safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson and Defensive Tackle C.J. Fite.
- Both are players who play with a physical style every single play, especially Wilson
- Both would be starting over and or mentored by a veteran player at the position.
- Both could be available in the middle and late round of the drafts.
Dan Quinn was a defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks when they had physically gifted and aggressive defensive backs with the likes of Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, so Quinn could help Wilson reach his true upside.
For years, the Commanders have had a prolific defensive tackle in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. However, this past offseason, Allen went to the Minnesota Vikings and Daron Payne is getting up there in age. The Commanders have a young defensive tackle talent in Jer'Zhan Newton. Pairing up Newton and Fite would be a great new duo up front.
Clayton Smith
Washington could also use a franchise edge rusher and Clayton Smith could be that player. Smith has incredible upside, so it could take him a year or two to develop. However, it could be a big payout for the Commanders.
Offense
In terms of offense, there are not as many needs. Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels has proved to be one of the best in the league and has a great group of receivers.
However, one player could be tight end Chamon Metayer. Metayer has shown to be a solid target for ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt, and he could be the same for Daniels in the NFL. The current tight end for the Commanders is Zach Ertz, who is 35. Now, to give credit to Ertz, he is playing well, but Metayer could be a target for Daniels for years.
Additionally, ASU's Kyson Brown could be a nice number two running back and a good receiving back for the Commanders' offense. Washington's offensive line is solid, but they could use an upgrade and ASU's left guard Jimeto Obigbo could be that player.
Overall, there are some Sun Devils who could help the Commanders continue their impressive rebuild.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Washington Commanders. Additionally, follow the writer of this piece @TanC3Sports and ASU On SI Beat Writer @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!