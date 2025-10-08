All Sun Devils

Top Sun Devil Potential Fits for the Washington Commanders

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players who could be playing in the nations capital next season

Tanner Cappellini

Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new logos during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new logos during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
It has been very impressive to see what the Washington Commanders have accomplished in such a short time. They have a great general manager, head coach and quarterback. Washington has done a fantastic overhaul of their culture, so how are some Arizona State Sun Devils who could help them with their impressive rebuild?

Defense

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a division full of great offensive players, such as the Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens and Ceedee Lamb, or Saquon Barkley with the Eagles, there are a lot of super-talented players that the Commanders' defense has to go up against, so defense is on the docket first for them.

Keith Abney II

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44), defensive back Shamari Simmons (7), and defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrate after a safety against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Commanders traded for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore last year when Washington was surging; however, Lattimore has had a disappointing time in a Commanders uniform. So, the team could look to take a corner, which is where Keith Abney II fits in.

Abney II is the type of player that Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn would love. Quinn has installed a culture of toughness and grit that Abney II would perfectly align with. Abney II has had an amazing year so far, especially against Baylor, so if Washington gets him, it could be a major steal for this franchise. It would give Washington a young corner core of Abney and Trey Amos, who the team took last draft.

TCU Horned Frogs Tight End Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Keith Abney II
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton (88) attempts to make a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) and safety Adrian Wilson (6) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Two Big Hitters

The next two players are similar in terms of how they fit on the Commanders, with those players being ASU Safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson and Defensive Tackle C.J. Fite.

  • Both are players who play with a physical style every single play, especially Wilson
  • Both would be starting over and or mentored by a veteran player at the position.
  • Both could be available in the middle and late round of the drafts.
Baylor Bears Wide Receiver Josh Cameron and Arizona State Sun Devils Safety Adrian Wilson
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dan Quinn was a defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks when they had physically gifted and aggressive defensive backs with the likes of Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, so Quinn could help Wilson reach his true upside.

For years, the Commanders have had a prolific defensive tackle in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. However, this past offseason, Allen went to the Minnesota Vikings and Daron Payne is getting up there in age. The Commanders have a young defensive tackle talent in Jer'Zhan Newton. Pairing up Newton and Fite would be a great new duo up front.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Quarterback Behren Morton and Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman CJ Fite
Sep 21, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman CJ Fite (99) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Clayton Smith

Washington could also use a franchise edge rusher and Clayton Smith could be that player. Smith has incredible upside, so it could take him a year or two to develop. However, it could be a big payout for the Commanders.

Corning running back Clayton Smith participates in a drill during practice Aug. 19, 2025 at Corning Memorial Stadium. / Andrew Legare/Elmira Star-Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offense

In terms of offense, there are not as many needs. Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels has proved to be one of the best in the league and has a great group of receivers.

However, one player could be tight end Chamon Metayer. Metayer has shown to be a solid target for ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt, and he could be the same for Daniels in the NFL. The current tight end for the Commanders is Zach Ertz, who is 35. Now, to give credit to Ertz, he is playing well, but Metayer could be a target for Daniels for years.

Additionally, ASU's Kyson Brown could be a nice number two running back and a good receiving back for the Commanders' offense. Washington's offensive line is solid, but they could use an upgrade and ASU's left guard Jimeto Obigbo could be that player.

Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Overall, there are some Sun Devils who could help the Commanders continue their impressive rebuild.

