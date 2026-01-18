Did ASU's Offense Upgrade or Downgrade After Transfer Portal?
Kenny Dillingham and ASU was very busy in the transfer portal, especially with the offense. They had a lot of palyers come in and out. So with Quarterback, Running back, Receiver, Tight End and O-Line, how does the team look?
Quarterback: Neutral
Neutral might seem odd for some, due to Sam Leavitt playing pretty well last year and ASU not having a defined Quarterback 1 for next year. However, the reason that this is not a downgrade is because the QB's that ASU brought in Mikey Keene and Cutter Boley each bring upside to the position. Whether it be Keene's quick release or Boley's ability to create on the run, they have the potential and oppurunity to be great. However, the main word is potential, so there is a world where ASU's QB does not reach the levels of Leavitt and his play.
Running Back: Downgrade
Many ASU fans thought that Raleek Brown would go to the draft, however Brown instead transferred to the Texas Longhorns. Losing Brown is tough, as he had a great season. ASU has Jason Brown Jr., who has good promise, but Brown is a loss that could be felt throughout ASU.
Wide Receiver: Upgrade
ASU did not get a running back during the portal, so the receivers are up, which is probably the biggest upgrade that ASU had during the portal. The Sun Devils are bringing in Colorado Buffalo Omarion Miller. Miller was the Buffalo's leading receiver last year as he had 808 yards. Miller is a very fluid route runner who is great after the catch.
ASU also added Reed Harris from Boston College. Harris had a good year at Boston College was he had over 600 yards receiving last year. Harris is a tough phyiscal playmaker who makes great catches. Harris and Miller is a great duo. ASU did lose Noble Johnson in the transfer portal, and while Johnson has some nice speed, the Sun Devils do have players like Jalen Moss who have a similar skillset.
Tight End: Upgrade
ASU did lose some tight ends, but they did not get much playing time. They bring in tight ends Kristian Ingman from Portland State and Anthony Miller from Tulane. Both showed flashes and could be solid contributors to ASU's offense.
Offensive Line: Upgrade
While this is an upgrade, ASU did lose Josh Atkins. While Atkins had a great 2024, he did struggle in 2025, so it is not a huge subtraction as it could be. They brought in linemen Tana Alo-Tupuola from Georiga Tech Offensive and Luke Baklenko from Oklahoma Sooner. Both players have great strength and size, and should slot in well for ASU's offensive line, esepcialyl one that is run heavy.
The Verdict: Upgrade
While yes, ASU did lose some players, they also got some players that could help them such as receiver Omarion Miller and QB Mikey Keene.
