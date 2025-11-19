Arizona State Star Returns to Practice on Tuesday
TEMPE -- Tuesday has been an eventful day for the Arizona State Sun Devils football program, as reports surfaced that star QB Sam Leavitt faces an uncertain future in Tempe, as well as the return to practice of wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - who had previously missed the past three-plus weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered on October 18 against Texas Tech.
Tyson was definitively ruled out of the loss to Houston by head coach Kenny Dillingham, while also being sat out of the wins over Iowa State and West Virginia - the head coach had previously stated that the former may return for the road battle against Colorado.
Arizona State on SI explores the ramifications of a potential return below.
Tyson's Production This Season
Tyson remains third in the Big 12 in receptions and touchdowns, as well as 12th in total yards despite missing three games.
The receiver has improved as a route-runner in the short game, as a run blocker, and when it comes to manipulating defensive backs in coverage.
Does Tyson have the ability to be an All-Big 12 selection despite missing several games? The last two games might determine this.
Tyson's Potential Return to Colorado
Tyson would make his return to Colorado if he is cleared to return - this is after the junior starred for the program in a 2022 season in which the Buffaloes won only one game.
It was revealed over time that he entered the transfer portal in April of 2023 behind the backing of what was then a freshly minted head coach in Deion Sanders.
There is little denying that this would be a major point of motivation for Tyson, but Dillingham will not allow the Texas native to return until he is 100% ready to go.
Tyson's Return Will be Met With Improving WR Room
Tyson would re-slot in as the unquestioned top option in the passing game, but the rapidly improving crop of players amongst the WR/TE group.
Amongst those is Malik McClain - who has enjoyed the vast majority of his production over the last three games, as well as TE Chamon Metayer, who is gearing up to earn consecutive All-Big 12 selections. Derek Eusebio and Jalen Moss have emerged recently as well after both have taken wildly different paths to breaking out in 2025.
One certainty is that a Tyson return would open up many more opportunities for the standouts mentioned above to make key plays.
