Underrated ASU Prospects Who Could Sneak Into NFL Draft

TEMPE -- The countdown continues for alumni of the Arizona State Sun Devils program waiting to find out their NFL fates.

Nine days remain before the first day of the draft is held in Pittsburgh, PA. - with four former members of the Sun Devils slated to be drafted at the moment, in Jordyn Tyson , Keith Abney II, Max Iheanachor, and Keyshaun Elliott.

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) and Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrate in the second quarter between Arizona State Sun Devils and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

There are several prospects that aren't considered to be likely selections during the three-day event out of Tempe, but that doesn't mean that there are a handful of Sun Devils that should be considered as last-minute risers onto the board.

Follow three former Sun Devils who should be potential late-term additions to draft boards amongst the 32 NFL franchises in the days ahead below.

Arizona State offensive linemen Wade Helton (64) and Ben Coleman (62) run a drill during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ben Coleman

Coleman was an exceptional representative of Arizona State over three seasons with the program, despite only playing one full campaign with the program.

The guard-turned-center was one of the nation's best offensive linemen during the 2024 season, paving the way for Cam Skattebo to have an incredible campaign.

August 15, 2024; Tempe, Ariz., U.S.; ASU offensive lineman Ben Coleman (62) works out with the team during an ASU practice. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coleman's physical traits don't jump off the page, and his injury history is worrisome, but there are many positives the veteran brings to the table that should garner real interest come draft day.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Crook

Crook excelled in many ways in his two seasons as a starting player for the Sun Devils - the Arkansas transfer made the most of his time starting alongside Keyshaun Elliott, who is slated to be a lock to get selected.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) reacts against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Crook is undersized for a traditional off-ball linebacker, he boasts a strong statistical profile, is incredibly strong for his frame, and served on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council.

Crook should be under consideration to get selected late in the draft behind a combination of factors that made his two-season run in Tempe a resounding success.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justin Wodtly

Wodtly should be considered a prospect that is expected to be drafted as it already stands, but the Ohio native, unfortunately, hasn't received that recognition from the consensus on the outside to this point leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's difficult to ignore Wodtly's year-by-year improvement, impressive physical testing at Arizona State's Pro Day, and his reliable, consistent passion. Wodtly is a talent and personality who was more than welcome in Tempe - that should also be the case at the next level, wherever he ends up landing.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images