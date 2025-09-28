3 Defensive Standouts From Arizona State Victory vs TCU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is back on the same track in 2025 - shooting to repeat what they did last season with the roster largely intact.
The Sun Devils are entering the bye week following three consecutive weeks in which the defense has stepped up in a major way - showing the high-end ability that many believed was within the roster coming into the season.
Arizona State on SI names three defensive players who stepped up above the rest, although many others are worthy of mention as well.
Martell Hughes
Hughes came up with five total tackles and the game-sealing interception of Josh Hoover.
The sophomore stepped in for the injured Zyrus Fiaseu and continues to prove himself as a true building block of the program.
Hughes should expect to see more run as the season goes on.
Rodney Bimage Jr.
Bimage has been a player who has continuously impressed throughout fall camp - the redshirt freshman has emerged as a true building block in his own right, and Kenny Dillingham was impressed with what the Texas product did when called upon due to an injury.
- "I think a lot of those guys are showing up on defense. You know, knock on wood. We're doing a good job in allowing the big play. And anytime you don't allow the big play, I mean, what one person that you know, shout out, Rodney Bimage. I mean, stepping up. Javan (Robinson) went out early... Was going to try to play and and, you know, he went in there, and he did a hell of a job. I don't know if a ball was caught on, and he's pretty good for a redshirt freshman."
Prince Dorbah
Who else could it have been?
The Texas transfer spent much of 2024 battling injuries after a six-sack season in 2023 - he officially re-established himself as the Sun Devils' top pass rusher with three sacks, four tackles for loss, and a strip sack of Hoover that gifted the team the lead late in the game.
Dorbah is officially back - leading a talented ASU pass rush that also features Clayton Smith, Elijah O'Neal, and others.
