3 ASU Players to Watch vs Texas State
TEMPE -- Arizona State is now one day away from playing Texas State in the final tune-up before conference play against Baylor on September 20.
The Sun Devils enter the game as a significant favorite, but potential for a letdown remains after a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Mississippi State last Saturday.
The program has depended on numerous high-level players in the last year-plus to get them to the heights that they have experienced, and several will be called upon once again to get the job done
ASU on SI takes a look at three players who will play monumental roles in dictating the outcome of the game.
C.J. Fite
Fite was instrumental in holding a dynamic Mississippi State rushing attack to under three yards per carry last week. This week, the junior will be challenged with facing another offensive line that is amongst the biggest in the nation, over the backdrop of a rushing attack that is explosive in its own right.
The Texas native had several extremely notable plays in the loss to the Bulldogs - two run stuffs on the same possession were the most prominent - but his continued disruption of the offensive line in general has been instrumental in teammates such as Keyshaun Elliott and Clayton Smith becoming game-wreckers themselves.
Sam Leavitt
Kenny Dillingham has been nothing short of defensive for his star quarterback following a sub-100-yard passing performance against Mississippi State
Dillingham explicitly stated that there is no other quarterback in the country that he would rather have in the country and that he thoroughly enjoys going to battle with the redshirt sophomore weekly for at least the remainder of the season.
The 35-year-old head coach also believes that it is his responsibility to put Leavitt in more optimal positions to succeed.
- "I just think we've gotta get him some completions early... We've struggled to get him going, and like I said, that's on me. I've gotta find better ways to get him going."
Leavitt was truly out of rhythm last Saturday - whether it was due to the game script getting flipped around or the crowd noise truly rattling him, he never got settled into the game. The coaching staff appears to be comfortable in taking flak for the unfortunate development, and Sun Devil fans should feel great about the 20-year-old field general moving forward.
Leavitt remains incredibly respected in the locker room, possesses the requisite talent, and has the maturity to adjust to an ever-changing season. Expect Saturday to be a big night for the star.
Chamon Metayer
Coach Dillingham alluded to the fact that the senior tight end had one of the very most impressive games of his career, simply serving as a blocker and creating lanes for the dynamic duo of Raleek Brown/Kyson Brown.
Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo echoed many of the same sentiments, stating that last Saturday may have been Metayer's best performance of his career at any point.
- "That dude was unbelievable (on Saturday) - what he's done and that's a guy who's twitter handle is 'takeemdeep7' and he has bought into playing a brand of football that's old school. And you know, we do have to get him the ball more because he's playing really, really good football right now. I couldn't be happier with how he's playing, his buy-in. He's just one of the unsung heroes for sure."
The senior tight end earned second-team All-Big 12 honors a year ago by virtue of securing five touchdown receptions and hauling in over 300 yards of production through the year - the high-level blocking is simply setting up the starter to be more involved in the passing game as the season progresses.
The Sun Devils are set to kickoff tomorrow night at 7:30 P.M. Arizona time from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.
