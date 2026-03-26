Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Arizona State in 2026-27

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils are undoubtedly going to seek to improve on a 17-16 season that came to be in 2025-26.

Part of that will be in the roster-building efforts of first-year head coach Randy Bennett - Arizona State on SI attempts to project what the starting lineup will shape up to be come the season opener in early November below.

PG Joshua Dent

Dent is the first of two Saint Mary's standouts that will appear in this projection.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Joshua Dent (7) faces off against Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The upcoming junior from New South Wales excelled in a newfound role as a starting point guard in Moraga in 2025-26 - averaging 13.2 PPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.6 SPG, all while shooting an eye-opening 40.4% from three-point range on respectable volume.

SG Noah Meeusen

Meeusen enjoyed one of the most outstanding seasons as an individual defender in recent history of the program.

The Belgian combo guard finishing the season as a regular fixture in the starting lineup certainly doesn't hurt his case to do the same next season - with the 6'5" talent also projecting as an ideal fit in Bennett's system as a disruptive defender in various situations, while also displaying ample upside as a playmaker and shotmaker in structure.

Arizona State guard Noah Meeusen (15) reacts after making a layup and drawing a foul against Cincinnati during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SF Vijay Wallace

Wallace is a bit of a wild card here, as there is a chance he returns to ASU for another season after missing the entirety of the 2025-26 season due to a freak injury.

The former JUCO star would be a seamless fit as a wing under the structure of Bennett's vision, and the Chicago native could provide a scoring jolt from out-of-structure as needed - here's to hoping he remains in Tempe.

PF Paulius Murauskas

Murauskas is an upcoming senior that spent two seasons at Saint Mary's with Bennett, with a report breaking on Tuesday that the 6'8" Lithuanian forward is planning to enter the transfer portal.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While it may not be a shoe-in for Murauskas to follow Bennett to Tempe, it does seem as if he has been maximized in Moraga, and the prospects of playing spoiler to the University of Arizona - where he spent his freshman season at - is an intriguing one.

C Massamba Diop

Retaining Diop will not be a simple feat, as he would very likely cost north of $2 million on the open market - were he to enter the transfer portal.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a three pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, Diop and Bennett being represented by the same agency is a potential positive development. The potential for Diop to be an elite fit in Bennett's system both ways is enticing as well, and ultimately spending another year in Tempe might prove to be feasible.