ASU Wide Receiver is Among Best Players in College Football
Kenny Dillingham has the Arizona State football program at a level that hasn't been reached in nearly 30 years - the 11-win team from a year ago has potential to reach a new gear in 2025.
A major piece of the puzzle as far as the success is concerned is Dillingham's hire of Hines Ward as wide receivers coach - and by extension, successfully recruiting star Jordyn Tyson before Ward was even hired.
The former Colorado Buffalo broke out as a true star last season - totaling 444 yards over the final three games of his season before suffering a season-ending injury in the final game before postseason play.
Tyson is viewed with very high regard due to the virtue of posting an elite season - with many considering him the third best at the position in the nation.
The Arizona State star came in at number 28 in ESPN's top 100 players in college football heading into the new campaign.
Network analyst Kyle Bonagura broke down why Tyson is ranked where he is:
"Tyson's 2024 breakout season cemented him as one of the nation's premier receivers. He earned Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors, hauled in 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, and posted five 100-yard games. All of that took place during the regular season, as Tyson missed the Big 12 championship game and the CFP quarterfinal game because of injury."
It's safe to assume that Tyson's sophomore season would have been even more fruitful were he able to play in the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff quarterfinal - which would have raised his national profile to even new heights.
It's well documented that Tyson is as well-rounded as any receiver in the nation - with an advanced route running ability, the ability to make contested catches, the willingness to block, and the versatility to be lined up anywhere at the line of scrimmage.
The junior has absolutely earned a spot as one of the very best players in college football and will onlt enhance his case with a strong bill of health in 2025.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Tyson here, and on where Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's placement when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!