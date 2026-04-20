ASU’s Wide Receivers Ready To Redefine the Offense

When people talk about Arizona State football this spring, most of the attention goes straight to the quarterback battle. And yeah, that makes sense. But honestly, that might not even be the most important storyline right now. If you really pay attention to what’s happening, the wide receiver room at ASU might quietly be the strongest and most important part of the entire team.

Coming into this season, the biggest question was simple: how do you replace a guy like Jordyn Tyson? He was basically the entire passing game at times last year. Defenses knew the ball was going to him, and it still didn’t matter.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But here’s the thing: ASU didn’t just try to replace him with one guy. They rebuilt the entire room. Omarion Miller and Reed Harris already look like legit go-to options. Miller brings explosiveness and confidence, while Harris has that size and ability to go up and win jump balls.

They’re totally different players, which actually makes them more dangerous together. Then you add guys like Raiden Vines-Bright and Jalen Moss, and suddenly it’s not just a couple of options, it becomes a full rotation, which ASU didn’t have last year.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Depth Actually Changes Everything

This is where it gets interesting. Last season, the offense felt predictable. If Tyson wasn’t making plays, things stalled. Defenses could key in on one player and shut things down.

This year, that’s way harder to do. If a defense focuses on Miller, Harris gets single coverage. If they try to double Harris, someone like Moss or Vanz Bright is open underneath.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It forces defenses to think rather than just react. And honestly, that alone could make the offense way more effective even if the quarterback play isn’t perfect.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Quarterback Situation Might Not Matter As Much

This might sound like an unpopular opinion, but ASU’s wide receiver depth could actually make life easier for whoever wins the quarterback job.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead of needing a star quarterback to carry the offense, they just need someone who can distribute the ball. Quick passes, short routes, letting playmakers do the work, that’s what this group is built for. That’s a huge shift from last year.

It’s still spring, so nothing is guaranteed. But if this receiver group continues to develop the way it has, it could completely change the identity of ASU’s offense. Instead of relying on one superstar, they might finally have something better, a full group that can hurt you from anywhere. And honestly, that’s way harder to stop.