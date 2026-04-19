Arizona State Receivers Who Will Follow Tyson to NFL

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what lies ahead for the football program at the wide receiver position after Jordyn Tyson is less than one week away from reaching the NFL level.

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Below are discussions surrounding the duo of Arizona State receivers that are in line to get selected high in the 2027 draft.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller

The addition of Miller to the Sun Devil family was one that was made within a week of the portal opening on an official basis - understandably so.

Miller elicits many of the same skills that Jordyn Tyson did over the last two seasons, including a willingness to serve as a blocker, an elite ability to manipulate defenders, and being an over-the-top threat that isn't discussed quite enough.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller had an incredibly fruitful campaign at Colorado in 2025, but there is an obvious ambition to reach the NFL, and Miller feels confident that the Arizona State coaching staff (including Hines Ward) will be able to get the most out of him.

For now, it's reasonable to say that the Louisiana native will be selected on day two of the draft next year, but there is definite room for his stock to improve.

Reed Harris

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris was added to Arizona State's roster mere days after Miller was, as the former BC standout only took the visit to Tempe before becoming the second of three four-star transfers to join the program.

There's a world in which Harris and Miller eclipse 1,000 yards apiece in 2026 - they couldn't complement each other much better on paper, which helps this case. Harris has a build that draws comparisons to Mike Evans when he was in college and boasts an eye-popping statistical profile, especially given the context that he began his career with a struggling power program.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fluidity with which Harris moves despite his large build of roughly 6'5" and 220 pounds is truly incredible. This is reflected in his career average of over 20 yards per reception and plays right into the notion that he is one of the best players at high-pointing catches in the FBS.

Harris is another day two NFL prospect for the time being, but his physical traits, firm grasp of different offenses, and well-rounded play during the spring lend optimism that the stock will only improve.