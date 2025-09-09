Looking Ahead to Texas State Matchup for Arizona State
TEMPE -- Arizona State is now just four days away from kicking off its week three matchup against the Texas State Bobcats.
The Sun Devils are now unranked following a shock loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and face some unique challenges in facing one of the stronger group of five programs - head coach Kenny Dillingham recognized as much in his weekly press conference that was held on Monday.
What Dillingham had to say about Texas State:
- "I think he (Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne) does a great job. I think he's one of the best coaches in college football, especially younger guys. I mean, they've added a lot of good players to their roster, like a ton. You watch them play football and they are a very, very, very talented football team on tape. Very talented, very twitchy on the defensive line very twitchy at corner. Offensively, they've got a three-headed monster and they got other guys around them that have speed.
So, this is a very good football team in terms of running the ball..."
Kinne - a former NFL quarterback - has built the Bobcat program from the ground up. Texas State nearly secured the biggest victory in program history this time last year against the Sun Devils, and enters this week as decisive favorites, but Dillingham is taking absolutely nothing for granted.
The Bobcats no longer roster standout QB Jordan McCloud, but are still one of the more talented teams in mid-major conferences, as previously mentioned. They also employ one of the biggest offensive lines in all of college football - height and weight taken into account.
As for the Sun Devils, starting edge rusher Justin Wodtly is a go this week per coach Dillingham, while starting WR Jalen Moss's status is in the air, and starting RB Kyson Brown is doubtful for the time being.
Arizona State-Texas State is set to kick off from Mountain America Stadium at 7:30 P.M. MST on Saturday night.
