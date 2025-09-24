Razorback Report: How many Arkansas alumni will be in the MLB Postseason?
If the Major League Baseball season ended after Tuesday’s games, Arkansas baseball fans wouldn’t recognize many familiar faces.
Based on the current MLB standings, the only former Razorback who would be participating in the Major League Baseball postseason is Ryne Stanek with the New York Mets.
Stanek and the Mets currently hold the final NL Wild Card spot by just one game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds, and two games ahead of Jalen Beeks and James McCann of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arkansas currently has two other alumni on MLB rosters. Both Andrew Benintendi and Dominic Fletcher are with the Chicago White Sox, which has already been eliminated from the playoffs and will finish with the second-worst record in baseball.
(Note: Benintendi was moved to the injured list on Tuesday.)
But there’s still time for the standings to change.
The final day of the regular season is just four days away and sports fans know crazy stuff can happen at any moment.
Just ask Mike Washington Jr. about unexpected, game-changing moments and you’ll have a good idea why at least two more former Razorbacks have a shot at playing in October.
Here’s how the former Razorbacks fared in the final week of the MLB playoff chances.
Jalen Beeks – Arizona Diamondbacks
Stats: 5-2, 3.70 ERA, 56 IP, 45 K, 20 BB, 23 ER
Andrew Benintendi – Chicago White Sox
Stats: 420 AB, .240/.431/.307, 20 HR, 63 RBI, 16 2B, 82 SO, 40 BB
Dominic Fletcher, Chicago White Sox:
Stats: 23 AB, .217/.391/.641
James McCann, Arizona Diamondbacks
Stats: 107 AB, .252/.439/ .764
Ryne Stanek, New York Mets
Stats: 4-6, 55 IP, 5.07 ERA, 58 K, 32 BB, 10 Saves
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Today’s Schedule
Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Women’s Tennis: Arkansas at ITA All-American Championships
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas’s women tennis took a stumble Tuesday at the ITA All-American championships this week. In the qualifying round of 16, Anet Koskel and Carolina Gomez took the court against Piper Charney and Emily Sratz-Lunde from the University of Michigan in doubles, but fell 6-7 (5), 6-3 and 8-10. The main draw for the tournament will begin Wednesday.
- The Arkansas men’s tennis team had a fruitful day Tuesday at the ITA All-American Championships. No. 127 Jakub Vrba continued his singles qualifying play as he faced No. 100 Andrew Delgado, completing a comeback to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. No. 50 Padgham/Weintraub earned a ranked win over No. 69 Kroslak/Prat (Miami) in the qualifying doubles consolation draw, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.
We’ll Leave You With This
Arkansas landed a prominent role in this week's "SEC Roll Call" and also landed a dominant feature moment in "SEC Shorts" with a Bobby Petrino Easter egg thrown in for Hogs fans to seek out.