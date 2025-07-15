Arkansas Razorbacks add pair of new commits to bolster transfer class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas picked up a pair of transfer commits on the same day that the 2025 MLB Draft class was finalized with 11 players. Oregon State pitcher James DeCremer and Eastern Michigan catcher Brendan Kleiman both announced their commitment to the Razorbacks Monday.
DeCremer becomes the second pitcher from Oregon State to transfer to Arkansas in as many years, following Aiden Jimenez, who was just drafted in the fifth round of the draft. DeCremer comes to the Razorbacks ready to embark on his redshirt sophomore season.
He pitched to a 5.34 ERA in 28 2/3 innings with 30 strikeouts after redshirting in 2024. Three of his 14 appearances were starts.
A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., DeCremer was the No. 105 overall prospect out of high school for the class of 2023. He was the top ranked right-hander from the state, according to Perfect Game.
He has also made two appearances in the 2025 Cape Cod League with a 1.35 ERA across 6 2/3 innings. Arkansas also lost a member of their transfer class Monday.
Jackson Wells, previously committed to the Hogs after three seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock, opted to sign an undrafted free agent contract with the Houston Astros instead of continuing his college career in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks also picked up a position player commitment in Kleiman. He spent the previous two seasons with the Eastern Michigan Eagles.
In two seasons with the Eagles, he slashed .321/.415/.428 across 79 games with six home runs.
Prior to his time at Eastern Michigan, Kleiman spent his first two seasons at Frederick Community College in Maryland, where his team made back-to-back Junior College World Series appearances. He hit .350 in 58 total games in junior college with two home runs.
Even though Arkansas will have Ryder Helfrick return behind the plate after a stellar sophomore season, the Hogs were in need of another catcher after losing the 2025 No. 2 catcher, Zane Becker, to the transfer portal. Becker returned to his home state, but remained in the SEC, committing to Texas A&M.
Arkansas is also in a holding pattern with one of the commits from their transfer portal class. Shortstop Dylan Grego was drafted in the 13th round by the San Diego Padres.
The deadline to sign a professional contract and forgo his commitment to the Razorbacks is 4 p.m. July 28. The rest of Arkansas' transfer class remains intact after 20 rounds of the MLB Draft and should come to school in the fall.