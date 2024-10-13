Another Week Changes Path for Razorbacks Going Forward
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since we have no idea what has happened with Arkansas since the 19-14 win over Tennessee last week, all we can speculate about is the next opponent. It probably won't get any easier.
LSU got an emotional 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss that moved them up to No. 8 in the coaches' ranking. We're still waiting to see if there are any clues about who the Razorbacks will have at quarterback this week.
Our first clues come Monday at noon when Hogs coach Sam Pittman has his first press conference. He will likely play it pretty close to the vest. A big part of that is the old coaches' way of keeping the other team off guard. Everybody in college football is paranoid these days about how teams lace their shoes or something.
The Tigers aren't exactly one of these teams that starts blazing fast. They should have been down double digits to the Rebels on Saturday night, but that was squandered due more to Ole Miss' issues than anything by LSU.
Things turned up in the second half, though. While Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart kept everybody excited, the Tigers' defense forced him to have a bad day without his best receiver, Trey Harris, for over half the game.
LSU has a typical defense, though, that will come all-out for a mobile quarterback. Their linebackers and secondary are really, really fast. They may have more speed than anybody the Hogs have seen this year.
Against Dart, they just blew right past Ole Miss' line and came with delayed blitzes that found clear paths to the quarterback. They were in Dart's face so fast, he couldn't do a lot of his normal things and was rushed into making some decisions he'd probably like a do-over on.
None of that is great news for the Razorbacks, who knocked off No. 4 Tennessee last week. The Vols got back to No. 10 in the coaches' poll Sunday, although the SEC has half of the Top 10, which is going to lead to further cannibalizing as the season progresses.
Arkansas' spoiler role in the league is interesting. They could create mass chaos at times because after the Tigers this week, they have Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are struggling, but made Texas a little uncomfortable before collapsing in the fourth quarter and came back on Georgia last week to have the Bulldogs' fans squirming in their seats.
This is a week of questions. Pittman will be grilled Monday to find at least a hint at who will be playing quarterback. Don't worry about it. Either Taylen Green is healthy enough to go or Malachi Singleton will be taking snaps.
Considering just about any time in the SEC could give any other a close game on any given Saturday, you'll just have to wait. Somehow, we've reached the point where a 7-5 season isn't like it used to be.
Now that would deliver a decent bowl game. The way things are going across college football, three quarters of the playoff teams could likely have two losses by the time we finish Thanksgiving. Then the fun will really start.
Arkansas and LSU play at 6 p.m. on ESPN. You can also listen to the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. In Little Rock, listen to the game on 103.7 The Buzz.