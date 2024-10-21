Did Hogs' Fans Really Expect Anything Else from Pittman?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman wasn't going to act like he had an easy game coming up Saturday. He remembers last year against Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs are already eliminated from any title talk, but they still have a thin hope of getting bowl eligible. The only problem is they already have six losses and are desperate. Those kinds of teams are dangerous for opposing coaches.
Pittman knows that better than most. MSU was in a similar position last year, rolled into Fayetteville, beat the Hogs in a terribly ugly game and got offensive coordinator Dan Enos fired. Until that game, it was hard to find anybody that didn't think the Hogs would not be in a bowl game.
Now they just need two more wins to get in a postseason game. Louisiana Tech in the next-to-last game is a likely win, which means they need one against Missouri, Texas, Ole Miss or Mississippi State.
Arkansas needs a win Saturday. State has to have a win to keep any hopes at all alive for the postseason.
The Razorbacks' problem is Pittman likes first-year Bulldogs' coach Jeff Lebby, who is the brother-in-law of former Hogs offensive coordinator Kendall Briles. He also is a Lane Kiffin disciple that had Oklahoma considered a good offensive time. The Sooners just fired his replacement because they can't do anything when they have the ball.
Nearly every Razorback fan I've talked to already has this game as a win. It probably should be. It should have been one last year, too.
Kickoff for the game Saturday is 11:45 a.m. on the SEC Network. After two night games, it looks like the Hogs may be playing in the morning the next couple of weeks with the kickoff for the Ole Miss game at the same time.