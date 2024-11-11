Former Razorback Hits Game-Winner; Third-Longest Kick in Lions History
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas kickoff specialist Jake Bates carried the Lions to a 26-23 comeback win over the Houston Texans in Houston with two key field goals in the fourth quarter, including a 52-yard game winner on the final play of the game.
It was Bates' second game winner of the season, after kicking a 44-yarder against the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the year.
A native of Tomball, Texas, Bates went to high school 45 minutes away from NRG Stadium and was playing for the first time in that stadium in his NFL career.
Bates drilled a 58-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 23 for a career-long. It was a career-long for Bates and also is the third-longest in franchise history. The Lions came back to beat the Texans after trailing at halftime 23-7.
The former Razorback did not kick a field goal in college, instead only handling kickoff duties for the Razorbacks in 2022. Bates was working for a brick company until he tried out for the United Football League (UFL) in 2023 and signed with the Michigan Panthers. He also holds the longest field goal in UFL at 64 yards.
Bates has been key to the Lions' 8-1 start, which is the best in franchise history. He is the only kicker in the NFL yet to miss a kick (min. 10 attempts). The 58-yard field goal shattered his previous career-long of 51. It is also tied for the seventh-longest field goal in the NFL this season.