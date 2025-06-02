Former Razorback retires from NFL after seven seasons
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If recent third round draft pick Isaac TeSlaa had dreams of playing with fellow former Arkansas Razorback Frank Ragnow, well, consider those dreams crushed.
Ragnow, the renowned center for the Detroit Lions, is retiring from the NFL after seven seasons, all with the same team. He cited his health and family as reasons for his retirement at just 29 years old.
"I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good, but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my family's future," Ragnow wrote on Instagram. "I have given this team everything I have, and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don’t."
The four-time Pro Bowler was a key part of the turnaround under head coach Dan Campbell and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
With Ragnow snapping the ball, the Lions made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, including the NFC Championship game in 2023. Prior to those two seasons, the Lions missed the playoffs from 2017-22.
It's a move that appears to have caught the Lions off guard, at least that's what their recent draft suggests. Detroit took only took one offensive lineman, second round pick Tate Ratledge, a guard from Georgia.
Before his time in the NFL, he spent all four seasons of his college career at Arkansas from 2014-17, ultimately finishing his career as an AP Third-Team All-American in his senior year.
Ragnow played under current Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman from 2014-15 when he was the offensive line coach under Bret Bielema. The now retired NFL center is the only first round draft pick along the offensive line in Pittman's tenure both as a position coach and head coach.
In seven years, he played in 96 total games in the NFL and was named Second Team All-Pro three times.
He is just one of two Razorbacks selected in the first round since 2009. Receiver Treylon Burks (2021) and Ragnow are the only two players to hear their name called on the opening day of the draft. The Lions selected him with the 20th overall pick in 2018.
"The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process," Ragnow said. "I can’t emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."
Fellow Razorbacks kicker Jake Bates and offensive lineman Dan Skipper remain on the Lions.
Ragnow just missed the chance to play with one of the newest Lions who is also a former Razorback. The Lions took Isaac TeSlaa as a bit of a surprise pick in the third round of the 2025 draft.
