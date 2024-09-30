All Hogs

Game Note Facts for Arkansas-Tennessee at Razorback Stadium

Three things to watch, ahead of Razorbacks, Volunteers clash in Hogs' SEC home opener

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman laughs before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman laughs before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will open its SEC home slate against No. 4 Tennessee coming off a bye week. The Volunteers have not played a one-possession game in its four games and defeated No.19 Oklahoma 25-15 on the road. Here are three tidbits ahead of the primetime matchup.

Never Behind:
Tennessee is one of four FBS teams that has never trailed, they also have a +188 point differential, which is the best in college football this year and the seventh-best since 2000 through four games. Meanwhile, Arkansas has trailed in every game other than the season opener against UAPB with a +78 point differential, with the 70-0 blowout in the season opener accounting for most of it.

Third Down: Good on Both Ends
Despite only going 5-for-15 on third downs against Texas A&M, Arkansas still leads the SEC in third-down conversion percentage (55.4%). Both teams are good at third down on both sides of the ball. The Razorbacks and the Volunteers are two of seven teams in the country who are ranked in the Top 25 in both third-down percentage on offense and defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown
Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Third Down:
Tennessee Offense: 49.71% (22nd)
Defense: 16.98% (1st)
Arkansas Offense: 55.41% (5th)
Defense: 30.77% (25th)

Heupel Undefeated:
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is in his fourth season at the helm, but has never faced Arkansas as coach. However he has won both matchups as offensive coordinator of Missouri in both 2016 and 2017.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel reacts during the second half against Oklahoma
Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Quotes from the Coaches:

"You get on the bus, you go to XNA, you get on, go through this deal. You get on the plane, you fly out, you get on the bus, you go to the hotel, you get on the bus after the game, you might bus an hour to get to the plane, then you wait. Then you get on the plane, then you wait, then they close it, then you fly in, then you get to XNA. And then you wait, they put the bags on, and then you come home"

Pittman on Arkansas' travel schedule

“He's got the ability to make the numbers right for them. Anytime the quarterback run game is a part of it, you get a chance to make the numbers right. You’ve got to play [with] gap integrity, assignment sound but then you also got to disrupt blocks to get off and go make a play. His speed, how dynamic of a player he is, make that a difficult thing to do because he's got the ability at times to just outrun the defender.”

Heupel on Green's ability to run

