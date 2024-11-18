National Reporter: Pittman Return 'Unpredictable at This Moment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Will Coach Sam Pittman return or not next season is a matter of who you might ask at this point. His hot seat talk has been one of the hottest topics in the sport for much of the past 12 months.
As the Arkansas Razorbacks prepare for Louisiana Tech, the team is looking for its third legitimate bowl appearance in Pittman's five seasons. Pittman is at an unknown state of his tenure winning six of the team's previous 22 SEC games, four victories this season with a combined record of 11-30 and a victory against then No. 4 Tennessee in Razorback Stadium.
247Sports national beat writer Brandon Marcello is one of the more in the know reporters for college football instead of a random nobody looking for clicks. He shared Monday that many parts are moving in Fayetteville at this point to predict anything happening to the top of Razorbacks football program.
Pittman's job status is a legitimate question considering Arkansas could be the only SEC job opening during this cycle if the two sides decide to split. Marcello kind of danced around the question before stating that things are "unpredictable at this moment."
"I mean, he's got [hip] surgery coming up in the season," Marcello said. "[Pittman's] had five years at Arkansas. His best year was mostly with Chad Morris players. He's got a reasonable, if not little bit high buy out. You know, he doesn't want to coach forever.
"There's a lot chatter still behind the scenes at Arkansas. And obviously this week's big for him. I mean, you can't lose Louisiana Tech and then maybe expect to still be back, or be say, ', come back as our coach.'
"There's a lot of parts in the machine, a lot of gears in the machine that are even outside the athletics department, and some things you can't control, some things you can't control with boosters and all that."
"I think it, it's unpredictable at this moment, I'll tell you, Okay, that's that's my read on the situation. And I live here. I know a lot of people. It's a little unpredictable and bears watching."