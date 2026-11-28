FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was some chatter this week that Arkansas senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes could return for the 2027 season.

It appears that chatter is all it will be as the 6-foot-6, 275 pound pass rush specialist will be going through Senior Day festivities and move on to a professional career, according to the Razorback Football X account.

"Ah man, this is bittersweet man," Rhodes said as he participated in the Hog Walk and entered Razorback Stadium for the last time. "It's been a journey."

Rhodes had plenty of chances to leave the Razorbacks during his career, chase NIL deals and potentially contribute with other teams across the country, and even leave for the 2026 NFL Draft following a standout junior season.

But the North Little Rock native "just wanted to be a Hog."

"I'm just gonna say this, 'I've always been a Hog,'" Rhodes said at SEC Media Days. "It was all kinda like... that all my parts, all my puzzle pieces and everything were put together correctly because I didn't want to move (on)."

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He spent most of season dealing with a nagging undisclosed injury that limited his overall impact and production as the team's premier pass rusher. Rhodes has recorded 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season.

As a junior, he became one of the most intriguing NFL prospects, and was considered a borderline first round draft pick after being featured in a highly productive role in Sam Pittman's final season with the Razorbacks. Rhodes totaled 44 total tackles, a team-high 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

"Well, I'm not a money guy," Rhodes continued. "So it was more about where my future is in pro football and knowing that the Arkansas program can continue to get me to the NFL."

Arkansas DL Quincy Rhodes celebrates during the first half against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Rhodes mentioned during The Ryan Silverfield Show on Tuesday that he is focused on finishing his Arkansas career with a win over LSU

“We want to win," Rhodes said. "Being part of the brotherhood means a lot to me because we've been through thick and thin. Since I've been here, seeing guys really work and grind everything out speaks volumes to me.”

Kickoff between Arkansas and LSU is set for 11:45 a.m. on Saturday inside Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, with coverage on SEC Network and the Razorback Sports Network.

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