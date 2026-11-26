Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has been dealing with knee an ankle injuries, causing him to miss Weeks 10 and 11 of the 2026 season.

The veteran tight end missed practice time early in the week ahead of the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) listed as DNP in practice Monday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 23, 2026

Officially, Ferguson is listed as out for Thursday's NFC East battle. He played in Dallas' first matchup with the Eagles back in Week 7, but failed to catch a pass. He had one target and played just over 55 percent of the snaps in that game.

The 2026 season hasn't been a great one for Ferguson. He's appeared in nine of Dallas' 11 games and only has 27 targets, 19 catches and 136 receiving yards. He has found the end zone four times, but Ferguson's overall role in the offense has diminished from the 2025 season when he caught a career-high 82 passes.

With Ferguson out, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Cowboys offense in Week 12 against Philly.

Best Cowboys Prop Bet vs. Eagles in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

George Pickens 5+ Receptions (-170)

A hamstring injury limited George Pickens earlier this season, including in the matchup against the Eagles in Week 7. He played a season-low 60.3 percent of the snaps in that game and eventually had to sit out an entire week to get healthy.

Still, Pickens caught four of his six targets for 57 yards and a score against the Eagles and has been on fire since returning to the lineup.

The former Georgia star had 11 catches for 145 yards and three scores against San Francisco (on18 targets) and followed that up with a seven-catch, 102-yard day against Tennessee in Week 11. Pickens has received double-digit targets in back-to-back games, and he’s worth a look in any receiving prop on Thanksgiving.

I’m targeting his receptions prop, as the Cowboys have clearly made him a priority in the offense, sending 28 passes his way over the last two weeks. Pickens has five or more grabs in six of his 10 games this season and is averaging nine targets per contest.

He’s a solid bet against a shaky Eagles pass defense in Week 12.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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