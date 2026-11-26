Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is dealing with a neck injury ahead of Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley was banged up in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the latest in a long line of injuries that have hampered him this season. He dealt with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss time and limited to just seven carries in the Week 7 matchup against Dallas.

Barkley was limited in practice this week, but he's officially off the injury report for this Thanksgiving showdown.

Eagles players not listed on injury report for Week 12:



Saquon Barkley (neck, illness)

Dallas Goedert (shin)

Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

Earlier in the week, Barkley said that he believed he would suit up despite going down in Week 11.

Saquon Barkley sustained an injury in Sunday's victory over the Steelers, and when asked if he will play in Week 12, he said, "I believe so."



Via @jmcgonigal9 pic.twitter.com/q0P4HvHbro — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 22, 2026

This season, the Eagles star has played less than 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps, yet he's been extremely effective when he's been able to play. Barkley has scored four times on the ground and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the 2026 campaign.

With the Eagles star available for this Thanksgiving battle between NFC East rivals, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Philly.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (-105)

Injuries have limited Barkley to just eight games this season, and he’s played less than 40 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in those matchups.

A hamstring injury and a stinger hampered Barkley a bit in Week 11, but he still finished with 17 carries for 75 yards and a score against Pittsburgh. The star running back has now found the end zone in four consecutive games, including Week 7 against Dallas.

Saquon had just seven carries in that game against the Cowboys, yet he put up 62 yards and a score while playing just 15.2 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He should have a much bigger role on Thursday.

Dallas ranks 31st in the NFL in EPA/Rush and has allowed 15 rushing scores in the 2026 campaign – the fourth-most in the NFL. Barkley is the Eagles player that I trust the most to score with Joe Milton under center on Thanksgiving.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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