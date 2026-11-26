Kansas City Chiefs star running back Kenneth Walker III suffered a groin injury ahead of Week 10 and has missed the team's last two games.

He sat out the first practice of the week, but Walker returned to the field on Tuesday with a Thanksgiving matchup against the Buffalo Bills looming.

Andy Reid said Jaylon Moore (right ankle) & Ben VanSumeren (knee) are not expected to practice.



Kenneth Walker III is expected to participate today.



"I'm not anticipating a ton of work," Reid said. "Let's see how does. He's feeling pretty good." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 24, 2026

At 8-2, the Chiefs can afford to take things slow with the reigning Super Bowl MVP, although a win over Buffalo would go a long way for the team's chances of earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Officially, the Chiefs star running back is listed as out for Thanksgiving's matchup with Buffalo, as his injury takes two to three weeks of rest to heal.

Kenneth Walker's groin injury considered grade 2 which requires 2-3 weeks of rest, per @jeffrichadiha. https://t.co/b6YCB5GOzM — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 25, 2026

This season, Walker has been one of the mosst dynamic weapons in the NFL, carrying the ball 159 times for 872 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and seven scores. As a receiver, he's added 26 catches for 172 yards and four scores.

Rookie Emmett Johnson has filled in admirably for Walker over the last two weeks, and he should be heavily involved in the game plan for Thursday night's matchup.

Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Chiefs vs. Bills clash with Walker out on Thanksgiving.

Best Chiefs Prop Bet vs. Bills in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-109)

I am absolutely shocked by this prop line for Mahomes in Week 12.

The Bills have allowed 15 passing touchdowns this season, and while their EPA/Pass has improved the last four weeks, it has been due to a soft schedule.

Buffalo played Baltimore with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley getting hurt, Minnesota (with Carson Wentz at quarterback), the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins (with Kyle McCord at quarterback) the last four weeks.

So, I’m not buying this defense in this Week 12 clash.

Mahomes has thrown for eight scores over the last two games and has eight games with multiple touchdown passes in 2026. The three-time Super Bowl champion is an MVP candidate, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,709 yards and 22 scores in 10 games.

He’s my favorite bet in the prop market on Thanksgiving.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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