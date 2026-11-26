Thanksgiving Day's action heads to the NFC East at 4:30 p.m. EST as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys look to win a second game in a row when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas already beat Philadelphia by 17 points earlier this season and has been on fire on offense in recent weeks.

The Cowboys have scored over 90 points in their last two games, including a 51-point showing in Week 11 against Tennessee. Dallas's offense is led by receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who are always interesting targets in the prop market.

That's what we're looking to dive into today for this rivalry matchup on Thanksgiving.

Philly is coming off a major upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it had lost seven games in a row prior to that point. With Jalen Hurts likely done for the season with blood clots, Joe Milton is under center for the Eagles in this matchup.

Saquon Barkley has put together a solid season for Philly when he's been healthy, but both he and DeVonta Smith have dealt with injuries for much of the 2026 campaign.

So, how should bettors target some player props for this standalone matchup?

I've decided on three picks for Thursday's action, including a play for Pickens. Here's a breakdown of those plays and the latest odds for Eagles vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dak Prescott OVER 263.5 Passing Yards (-111)

George Pickens 5+ Receptions (-170)

DeVonta Smith OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Dak Prescott OVER 263.5 Passing Yards (-111)

Dallas’ record will likely keep Prescott out of any MVP discussions, but the star quarterback has played as well as anyone this season.

Prescott has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3.049 yards, 25 scores and just six picks. He’s now thrown for 325 or more yards in three straight games and has cleared 263.5 yards (his prop on Thanksgiving) in seven of his 11 appearances in the 2026 season.

The Eagles held Prescott to 212 passing yards in their first meeting, but that was because Dallas went up big after Prescott threw three scores. He only needed to attempt 27 passes in that win.

I’m expecting a closer game than the first meeting between these teams (a 17-point win by Dallas), which should help Dak over this number. The Eagles are just 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Pass and rank in the middle of the pack in passing yards allowed.

Prescott has been on fire over the last three games, and I expect him to stay hot against a team that is way out of the playoff mix in the NFC.

George Pickens 5+ Receptions (-170)

A hamstring injury limited George Pickens earlier this season, including in the matchup against the Eagles in Week 7. He played a season-low 60.3 percent of the snaps in that game and eventually had to sit out an entire week to get healthy.

Still, Pickens caught four of his six targets for 57 yards and a score against the Eagles and has been on fire since returning to the lineup.

The former Georgia star had 11 catches for 145 yards and three scores against San Francisco (on18 targets) and followed that up with a seven-catch, 102-yard day against Tennessee in Week 11. Pickens has received double-digit targets in back-to-back games, and he’s worth a look in any receiving prop on Thanksgiving.

I’m targeting his receptions prop, as the Cowboys have clearly made him a priority in the offense, sending 28 passes his way over the last two weeks. Pickens has five or more grabs in six of his 10 games this season and is averaging nine targets per contest.

He’s a solid bet against a shaky Eagles pass defense in Week 12.

DeVonta Smith OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith appeared in his first game since Week 6 on Sunday, catching five of his 12 targets for 41 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Joe Milton experience is going to be a bumpy ride for the Eagles and their pass catchers, but I’m encouraged by the volume for Smith in his first game back. Not only did he see 12 targets, but he was able to play 81.1 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Prior to going down with this hamstring issue, Smith had cleared 64.5 receiving yards in three of his first four games. He’s been targeted 53 times in five games, which gives him a solid floor against this terrible Dallas defense.

The Cowboys have allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL and rank 31st in EPA/Play and 30th in EPA/Pass.

If Philly falls behind in this game (the odds suggest it will), Smith should be heavily involved in the comeback effort.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .