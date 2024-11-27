Razorbacks Manage to Flip Highly-Recruited Kicker's Pledge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Based on recent history, Arkansas hopefully got a pledge from another kicker after a year of mystery. The Razorbacks picked up Scott Starzyk from The Woodlands, Texas, when he flipped from Iowa to the Hogs.
Arkansas had a kicker committed in Evan Noel, but Florida swooped in and flipped him a couple of weeks ago. Noel was considered a 5-star kicker. However, Kohl's rates Starzyk as the No. 1 kicker in the country, which should excite fans after an up and down season at the position.
This season, senior Matthew Shipley, stepped in at midseason when an injury to starter Kyle Ramsey threw everything sideways and stabilized the position a little. After three years with Cam Little, though, the consistency hasn't been there like it was before he left for the NFL.
The Hogs are where the pro teams look for kickers with Little making big kicks for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even their kickoff man for several years, Jake Bates, has made several game-winning kicks for the Detroit Lions this season.
Arkansas has freshman Charlie Von Der Meden on the roster as the back-up for Shipley, but he hasn't had a single stat this season. Punter Devin Bale, who has also handled kickoff duties, has another year of eligibility left.
The Razorbacks' class is ranked No. 31 overall in the current 247Sports Composite rankings of teams. More importantly, in the SEC rankings of teams the Hogs are No. 15, ahead of only Vanderbilt. The early signing date is a month away.