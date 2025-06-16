Razorbacks beat out several SEC teams for 2026 nose tackle
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coaches literally gained its biggest commitment of the 2026 so far with the addition of 3-star defensive tackle Cameron McGee out of Loganville, Georgia.
McGee has visited Arkansas multiple times in the past and was in town last weekend for his official visit.
The 6-foot-3, 328 pound lineman is one of the more physically imposing prospects in the nation and has a high ceiling at the college level.
He displays strong athleticism along the defensive line and is capable of running down players in the backfield with underrated speed, which is highly unexpected for someone of his monster size.
McGee committed to the Razorbacks over offers from has 22 other schools including Auburn, Purdue, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, USC and many more.
He is the No. 1,404 ranked athlete in the 2026 class, No. 133 among defensive tackles and No. 140 in the state of Georgia, according to 247sports.
Going into his senior season, McGee has trimmed nearly 40 pounds off his body to become more agile and display his versatility at multiple spots along the defensive line, but specifically nose tackle.
McGee is the fouth defensive lineman to commit to Arkansas 2026 class as 4-star Colton Yarbrough, versatlie 3-star lineman Ari Slocum and Auburn, Alabama 3-star defensive tackle Carnell Jackson.
The Razorbacks class is now at 20 commitments in the cycle and is ranked No. 4 among SEC teams and No. 12 nationally.
Defensive line coach Deke Adams has been one of the most consistent recruiters on Arkansas' staff since he joined the program for the 2022 season.
Just last season, Adams ranked No. 3 among his conference peers and No. 28 nationally for assistants who serve in the same role.
He helped signed a five-man class which averaged a grade of 88.81 points that is headlined by a pair 4-star lineman Kevin Oatis and Reginald Vaughn.
Since Adams' arrival at Arkansas in 2022, he has added six 4-star defensive lineman in Oatis, Vaughn, Charlie Collins (2024), Kavion Henderson (2024), Quincy Rhodes (2023) and Colton Yarbrough (2026).
His recruiting has improved with each passing cycle since joining the staff as he finished 2023 at No. 95 in the SEC, No. 65 in 2025 and No. 28 this year.
The Razorbacks defensive line production dropped a bit in 2024 and much of that was due to defensive coordinator Travis Williams shift to more of a three man front.
Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 Commits
OL Bryce Gilmore
DE Colton Yarbrough
QB Jayvon Gilmore
WR Dequane Prevo
OL Tucker Young
TE Jaivion Martin
TE Kade Bush
DB Tay Lockett
WR Blair Irvin III
LB Daylen Green
DB Jalon Copeland
DL Ari Slocum
DB Kyndrick Williams
DB Adam Auston
DL Carnell Jackson
OL Ashley Walker
WR Robert Haynes
OL Hugh Smith
DL Cameron McGee
Hogs Feed:
• Hogs, Calipari extend offer to nation's best center
• Old College World Series nemesis haunts Arkansas again
• Expecting disappointment normal for Arkansas fans in Omaha
• Razorbacks face wide receiver reckoning as Anthony goes pro in track
• Hogs loss to LSU cut deep, redemption starts against Murray State