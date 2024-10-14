Razorbacks Seek Consecutive Victories Against Top 10 Teams
Arkansas chases a bit of personal history this weekend and hopes to do it with their acknowledged leader at the helm. Quarterback Taylen Green's status remained a mystery heading into coach Sam Pittman's weekly press conference at noon today.
If Pittman doesn't rule out the chance of Green suiting up Saturday, the question of "will he play" will dominate the news cycle all week as his availability remains in limbo. The SEC injury report will likely list him as "questionable" but perhaps worse. If Green is dubbed "doubtful" the betting line will surely increase a bit with a backup quarterback set to start.
LSU opened as a 4.5-point favorite for Saturday's 6 p.m. kickoff at Razorback Stadium. No big deal, say the Hogs. Tennessee was a 14-point favorite and left with its first loss.
Another frenzied sellout crowd will no doubt help the Hogs complete their unlikely daily double. A win over the Bayou Bengals will give Arkansas consecutive wins against top 10 teams for the first time despite 15 previous opportunities.
Green was part of the 19-14 upset win over Tennessee but his backup was in the huddle as the Hogs drove 59 yards for the game-winning TD. Green had left the fray with a bone bruise after being hit hard on his lower left leg.
At least a couple of weeks is the usual time of recovery for that injury but everyone heals differently. Everyone also has a different pain threshold. Some play when others can't manage to suit up. Plus, we don't know the exact extent of the injury. Pittman spoke a week ago with hope that Green could practice or play this week.
A semi-healthy Green certainly improves the odds of an Arkansas victory. Second-string quarterback Malachi Singleton, a redshirt freshman, might indeed be a rising star but there's a reason he's the unquestioned backup. He never threatened to win the job in spring practice or fall practice as Green was the clear-cut starter.
If the 6-6, 231-pound Green is half as mobile as usual — and can play without risking his health — he'll start. If he can't run, can't move in the pocket, is a mere shadow of himself, he won't play.
But if Green can practice, he'll get first-team reps along with Singleton, who has to be prepared to start. This situation happens every season with every team at various positions. The starter is hurt, the sub gets ready, and both could end up playing or just one.
LSU's defense will prepare to face Green. They've got a little video of Singleton and game planning for him will be quite similar to prepping for Green. Either way, expect the Tigers' aggressive defense to rush hard and bring the blitz if they can't flush the Hogs' quarterback with four rushers.
How the Hogs pass block and protect their QB will be key if they're to hang close in this one. No matter who starts, another key is Arkansas' running game. LSU is just 13th in the SEC against the run and the Hogs are fourth in rushing.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is second in the SEC with 332 passing yards a game. Green is fourth with 250.
This game could be decided by Arkansas' pass defense limiting Nussmeier and the Hogs' offensive line paving the way for a big rushing day. How it plays out, Arkansas coaches and players hope Green is part of the mix.