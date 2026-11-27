FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield said it himself on Tuesday during his weekly radio show at the Catfish Hole that this team will look different at the conclusion of the regular season.

There won't be a single rock unturned as he looks to enhance his coaching staff and roster to hopefully improve on what's been another difficult season on The Hill.

"The finality of it — it's not gonna be the same coaching staff, it's not going to be the same players," Silverfield said during his weekly radio show on Tuesday. "There's a bunch of different things. It's gonna look different."

If this team is going to look different, here is the first call to make as the offseason begins ramping up the coming days.

Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) looks to pass against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pay Texas State OC, QB Whatever They Want

A Group of Five coordinator with no Power Conference experience sounds familiar, but it can be different at the same time.

Bobcats offensive coordinator Landon Keopple has been the mastermind of offenses at every level and hitched his career to GJ Kinne since going to Hawaii to kickstart their careers as on-field assistants at the FBS level.

While defense has been mostly optional in San Marcos for years, Keopple has generated offenses that have scored a whole lot of points and yards the previous two seasons.

TSU is averaging 38.7 points per game (No. 7, FBS) and 511.3 yards per game (No. 3, FBS), which has him in the running for the Broyles Award that's given to the nation's top assistant each year.

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A Fayetteville High School graduate and starting quarterback, it makes perfect sense to bring him in and let him work his magic with the Razorbacks next season.

His quarterback, Brad Jackson grades out as the No. 6 quarterback nationally by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 91.1 this fall.

Over the past two seasons, Jackson has completed 70% of his passes and accounted for 7,297 yards of total offense and 71 touchdowns and only tossed 13 interceptions across 24 games as the starter.

Quarterbacks that dynamic aren't growing on trees, and will command a hefty price tag if he actually enters the transfer portal and heads elsewhere for 2027.

"It went from oh no to heck yeah!" 😅



Brad Jackson rushes for 63 YARDS. @TXSTATEFOOTBALL leads 59-27 late in Q3 on @CBSSports. pic.twitter.com/XAqC6atjiY — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 16, 2026

There’s value in bringing in a quarterback who already knows what his coordinator wants. Silverfield says he prioritizes continuity within his roster and there's no better way to do it than seeking a package deal.

Of course, Jackson will have to adjust to SEC defenses, but he’d come in knowing the terminology, the reads and what Keopple expects out of his offense. For Arkansas, having an entertaining offense can bring excitement to the transfer portal as the coaching staff seeks the right fits for his scheme.

Bringing Keopple and Jackson to Fayetteville could also have recruiting implications. Stuttgart quarterback Cain Price is committed to Texas State in the 2027 class. He’s led one of the state’s most prolific offenses this season, often helping the Ricebirds build leads big enough for him to come out early.

If Silverfield goes this direction, Arkansas' offense will look totally different next season. If he’s going to overhaul the unit, he ought to start with a coordinator and quarterback who are already lighting up scoreboards across the country.

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