Razorbacks' Offensive Lineman Now 65 Pounds Lighter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Ty'Kiest Crawford and Jashaud Stewart didn't know each other until they became roommates.

"They assigned us together," Crawford told the media later after Wednesday's practice on the outdoor field at the football center.

Speculation had Crawford in at left tackle to replace departing super senior Myron Cunningham, but he has spent most of fall camp on the right side.

Offensive lineman Ty'Kiest Crawford during Wednesday's practice on the outdoor field at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark., where he worked a lot at right guard with projected starter Brady Latham out. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

He is giving returning starter Dalton Wagner some push at right tackle. Wagner has been hampered by injuries at times throughout his career.

Crawford has also taken reps at first team right guard the last couple days with Brady Latham absent from practice and he was back there at Wednesday's practice.

"Honestly, just because Brady is hurt doesn't mean anything," Crawford told the media later. "We're just next man up. I can play any position they want me to play. I'll go out there and do it for them. I'll be on any side they want me to. I'm comfortable. I get in there and do my job. Do my assignment. That's it."

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Ty'Kiest Crawford works during position drills Wednesday on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Crawford arrived in Fayetteville out of shape and over-weight. Since then, he's dropped about 65 pounds.

"I came in overweight, like 380," Crawford said. "I didn't like it. They didn't like it either. I'm down to about 315 now. So, a good 70 pounds I lost.

"Coach [Jamil Walker] and his training staff. That's about all I can say. That's mainly it. Coach Walker and his staff. I don't eat as much as I used to. I made sure of that. I've got the mentality like this is what I want my body to be. This is what I'm going to have it be."

