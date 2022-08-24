SEC Round-Up: Bryce Young to be in Dr Pepper Fansville Commercials

Aggies are in demand at Hooters, Best, Worst SEC coaches determined, Georgia players create their own money, QB battles fighting to the finish

Bryce Young's Fansville might become this year's Applebee's commercial, the national media decides on worst SEC coach, Georgia players create their own NIL initiative, QB battles are coming down to the wire, Tennessee loses player to arrest, it's Mizzou's turn to break down Arkansas, and more on this Aug. 24 edition of the SEC Round-Up.

Chris Stewart knows what Eli Gold is going through. Gold, the Alabama football play-by-play man for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988, won’t be in the booth on

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young continued to grow his collection of NIL endorsements on Monday as he was revealed...

It's time to be bullish on the Auburn Tigers. After losing five straight to end the 2021 season, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin found himself in some hot water...

Now that college football is back this weekend and starting QB announcements are being made across the conference, betting odds are getting dropped for the 2022 season and most of them aren't kind to Auburn. BetMGM...

The belief around Bryan Harsin from the national media is that he is not the guy to elevate Auburn back to relevance. This has been made clear...

The Florida Gators hosted media for a 15th and final time during their 2022 fall camp on Tuesday, and following what had been an injury-riddled few weeks...

Billy Napier offered numerous injury updates on Sunday following Florida's second scrimmage of the fall, first addressing wounds to starters...

The lone Florida Gator featured on the 2022 Associated Press Preseason All-American team is a player that UF fans who don't spend their offseason tracking the transfer portal may not be aware of right now. But very soon, even the most casual member of the Florida faithful...

Georgia generally maintains a stable of talented backs capable of toting the ball 10-15 times per game. They regularly send tailbacks to the NFL ranks, most of whom find some form of success. The formula for...

Name, Image, and Likeness has brought several changes to the world of college football, including a player-oriented, team-wide...

In an offense that returns the majority of its top playmakers from a year ago, the big question throughout camp for Georgia is who will...

Head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media Tuesday evening following fall camp practice No. 15. Initially expected to be held in Tiger Stadium to get in a scrimmage, weather...

LSU commit Jaxon Howard has made his decision on who will represent him for NIL opportunities. The 4-star edge rusher chose...

Former LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price has been turning heads for NFL fans throughout the preseason. When the San Francisco 49ers...

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was named to the Manning Award Watch List on Monday afternoon. The Manning Award...

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his seventh season in the NFL, and many are projecting that he will continue putting up...

In the 2021 NFL Draft, former Missouri Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton was the first selection made by the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs knew they needed to improve...

The final regular season game of the Missouri Tigers 2022 season comes at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and they will be facing an offense that can either grind it out...

The Missouri Tigers had one of the worst defenses based on total yards allowed in the SEC last season. But this was hardly due to the standout play in the secondary by...

The 2022 college football season has not started, but it is never too early to try and predict where players will fall in the 2023 NFL Draft. In the spirit of the season...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have another preseason scrimmage behind them, and the quarterback competition between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer is still neck-and-neck...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for the 2022 season and this training camp is full of new faces. Receiver Dayton Wade recently transferred from the Bowling Green Falcons...

Tennessee's running back room is in the exact spot it was in two weeks following the departure of Lyn-J Dixon. It is clear to see...

Tennessee redshirt sophomore linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Josh Heupel after getting arrested on Sunday, Volquest Rivals first reported. Mohan was arrested Sunday...

Tennessee football offensive coordinator Alex Golesh addressed the media on Tuesday morning to talk about...

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a busy offseason preparing for this upcoming season. In their time away...

Former Texas A&M Aggies receiver Demond Demas officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, this spring following his arrest on a family violence assault charge. Now, instead of finding his next opportunity...

The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 26, aiming to exact some revenge after last year's 27-24 loss in Baton Rouge. Current Aggie and former Tigers quarterback...

