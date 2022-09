Watch: Hodges & Smith Preview Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Will this be battle of weaknesses or strengths; Will Dominique Johnson, Myles Slusher make appearance?

ARLINGTON, Texas – While the minutes count down to the kickoff of the Southwest Classic at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Andy Hodges and Kent Smith preview the latest iteration of this trophy game.

Is the media sleeping on KJ Jefferson? How will the Arkansas linebackers handle Devon Achane?

If the secondary isn't improved, is there anyone up front who can get their back? Is the worst pass defense in all of college football enough to get Jimbo Fisher to throw the ball?

All of this and much more in this week's Arkansas Razorback preview.

