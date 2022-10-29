UPDATED: Auburn Starting Freshman Holden Geriner Today or Not
AUBURN, Ala. — Reports this morning started swirling about Auburn starting freshman quarterback Holden Geriner.
That didn't last very long or even to the start of the game. Robby Ashford ended up taking the first snaps.
That would have been a surprise if coach Bryan Harsin threw the freshman out against Arkansas today.
As we're getting close to game time, though, reports from Jordan-Hare Stadium are saying that's exactly what the Tigers are going to do.
Especially with Robby Ashford taking the first-team reps.
There is no such drama with the Razorbacks. KJ Jefferson will be the starter at quarterback and nobody was expecting anything else.
HOGS FEED:
HOW YOU CAN WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS-TIGERS TODAY
HOGS' COACH SAM PITTMAN NOT ASSUMING WIN OVER 'SCARY' AUBURN TEAM
RAZORBACKS HAVE HAD TEXAS EXHIBITION CIRCLED SINCE SEEING ON SCHEDULE
TEXAS STILL A BIG GAME TO PLAYERS WHETHER IT'S AN EXHIBITION OR NOT
RANDOM NOTES ON RAZORBACK BASKETBALL
PITTMAN SAYS ENDING STREAK TO AUBURN IS BIG DEAL TO HIM, PLAYERS
IS ARKANSAS GOOD TEAM OR A BAD TEAM?
AUBURN HAS SO MANY ISSUES THAT ARKANSAS MAY NOT BE ONE
SEC ROUNDUP: AUBURN'S PROBLEMS PLUS DOWN PAYMENT FOR HOUSE TO SEE TENNESSEE-GEORGIA
DALTON WAGNER SET ON BEATING AUBURN JUST ONCE BEFORE HE GOES
LOW HYPE, HIGH RETURN: JOSEPH PINION WON'T BE OVERLOOKED
WHO IS THE LEADER OF THE BYE WEEK SUPPORT GROUP AT SEC ROLL CALL?
UNVEILING LATEST GROUP OF RAZORBACKS COULD BE TERMED STUNNING
EVERYTHING NO RAZORBACK FAN KNEW ABOUT ROGERS STATE
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.
• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel