Some reports had the Tigers starting a freshman

AUBURN, Ala. — Reports this morning started swirling about Auburn starting freshman quarterback Holden Geriner.

That didn't last very long or even to the start of the game. Robby Ashford ended up taking the first snaps.

That would have been a surprise if coach Bryan Harsin threw the freshman out against Arkansas today.

As we're getting close to game time, though, reports from Jordan-Hare Stadium are saying that's exactly what the Tigers are going to do.

Especially with Robby Ashford taking the first-team reps.

There is no such drama with the Razorbacks. KJ Jefferson will be the starter at quarterback and nobody was expecting anything else.

