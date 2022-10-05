Hogs’ Sam Pittman on Quarterback KJ Jefferson's Status

Razorbacks have two losses and that makes hope for a title very dim

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For those that held out hope Arkansas would have a shot at a title this year, they may be out of luck.

To be honest, they were pretty slim before the season started.

Only a few even thought in August this team could get a shot at even the SEC West title. Most were hoping they could be the second best team in the division.

Now that may be fading ... fast.

Now they have to face a pretty good Mississippi State team on the road, but it's looking more and more like it will be with the backup quarterback.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman didn't exactly sound hopeful on the SEC teleconference this morning.

"KJ has not practiced to this point," Pittman said Wednesday morning. "We still don’t know whether he’ll be able to practice today or not. Our rule kind of, is you’ve got to practice on Wednesday if we’re going to play you on Saturday. So it’s just kind of a wait-and-see.

"Honestly, I don’t know if he’ll be able to practice today or not. But there’s obviously a chance that he will."

Jefferson was the best shot the Hogs had to being able to have a shot at even the No. 2 spot in the West. With him out, there are more questions than answers about backups Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby.

He's still doing everything but getting on the field, which is what he's got to be able to do. Today may be decision day.

"That's certainly not my call," Pittman said on the teleconference.

Jefferson has been doing everything else, though.

"We’re just waiting to see if he’s able to practice," Pittman said. "I don’t have that answer right now as we’re sitting here. If he’s able to practice, then we’ll certainly practice him. If he’s not, then we won’t."

Pittman will have two more chances today to tell us what's going on.

He has his last meeting with the media on a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon, then his coach's show tonight on the radio.

The Hogs will play Mississippi State on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network and fuboTV. You can also hear the game online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

