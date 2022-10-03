Trying to Pull Out of Another Three-Game Losing Streak Tough

For nine of last 10 years, Razorbacks have dropped three in row with varying success

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We may find out at noon what Sam Pittman's plans are to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Arkansas goes to Starkville, Miss., to play a Mississippi State team that kicked Texas A&M out of town last week. That game may say more about the Aggies than the Bulldogs, though.

There are questions at both ends and in the middle with the Razorbacks.

Now they are staring at a three-game losing streak after a loss to the Aggies followed by another home stomping from now-No. 1 Alabama.

"We have to find a way to turn it around," Pittman said after the 49-26 loss on Saturday. "Last year we lost three in a row and turned out to win four of the last five or five of the last six, whatever it might be."

The problem is assuming those facts hold true again is risky.

Mississippi State lost to LSU (who turned around beat Auburn in an ugly game last week).

Everything in the SEC West is playing upside down from preseason projections, which is usually why basing anything on what happens last year is a guessing game for a lot of people.

The Hogs, who many people thought were in prime position to be the second-best team in the West, is now at the bottom.

"We played two really good teams the last two weeks, but we’ve got to play better regardless of what the score is," Pittman said Saturday. "We have to play more consistent, tackle better, convert on third downs and things of that nature on offense."

In other words, be better or be on the wrong side of the score.

Now they start a pair of games against State, then go to BYU ... who is ranked higher. Then they get a week off before going to Auburn to finish out an October that could be one to remember or horrific.

Last yaer a game against UAPB at least got a win after three losses in October.

Nobody liked that coming up this year.

It will be interesting to see what Pittman says today and we'll have the complete press conference and our views on allHOGS early this afternoon.

