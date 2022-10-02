Road Won't Get Easier Next Couple of Games for Unranked Hogs

Alabama leaps Georgia to top spot; four of seven Razorback opponents ranked

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas isn't ranked anymore and the road ahead has a bunch of land mines.

With seven games left to play, the Razorbacks have four opponents in the newest Top 25 ranking released Sunday afternoon.

It doesn't help that injuries are beginning to pile up for the Hogs.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson had to leave the 49-26 loss to Alabama on Saturday after getting knocked in the head late, according to coach Sam Pittman after the game.

This week's opponent, Mississippi State, is ranked No. 23 and the week after that the Hogs will go to Provo, Utah, to face No. 16 BYU.

Ouch.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

The Crimson Tide started the season at No. 1, but the defending national champion Bulldogs took the top spot away from their SEC rivals after Week 2 when Alabama needed a late field goal to beat Texas.

The Bulldogs remain unbeaten but needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat four-touchdown underdog Missouri on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, the Tide managed to pull away from Arkansas in the second half without Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Young sprained his throwing shoulder in the first half and missed most of the game in Fayetteville

The other Hogs' opponents ranked this week include Ole Miss at No. 9 and LSU getting ranked for the first time under new coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak while the Rebels are using a strong rushing attack and downed No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday.

RANKINGS BY CONFERENCE

SEC - 7 (Nos. 1, 2, 8, 9, 13, 23, 25).

Pac-12 - 5 (Nos. 6, 11, 12, 18, 21).

ACC - 4 (Nos. 5, 15, 16, 22).

Big 12 - 4 (Nos. 7, 17, 19, 20).

Big Ten - 3 (Nos. 3, 4, 10).

American - 1 (No. 24).

Independent - 1 (No. 16).

RANKED MATCHUPS SATURDAY

No 25 LSU at No. 8 Tennessee.

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas.

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA.

