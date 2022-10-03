No Answers from Hogs' Coach Sam Pittman on KJ Jefferson

Razorback fans will probably not be known until later in week — or game time — about quarterback

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman probably actually doesn't know.

The status of quarterback KJ Jefferson, who took a hit to the head late in a 49-26 loss to Alabama on Saturday, is basically still up in the air.

The Razorbacks' coach addressed the media Monday and sorta tap-danced around the whole issue. It's probably because they honestly don't know right now.

"He has some mild symptoms," said Pittman. "Those are things that our doctors look at. Each kid is a little bit different with how they react. We've had guys back within three-four days. We've had guys out for 27 days. He's kind of a wait-and-see to be honest with you."

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson looks to pass in a 49-26 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

With a gigantic microscope on head injuries these days with all of the talk in the NFL, there may be an abundance of caution used with these things.

But he's not saying Jefferson has been placed into any sort of protocol. College athletics' policies on that change from school to school.

"I didn't say that," Pittman said.

Behind Jefferson it's an interesting situation with Cade Fortin and Malik Hornsby. Through last week's depth chart, Hornsby was listed at No. 2 and Fortin was the first backup put in the game.

Hornsby sat on a table on the bench area late in the game with the Crimson Tide and when it ended shot up the tunnel to the dressing room.

"Malik is handling it fine," Pittman said. "I visited with him today, and he's fine. He'll be fine."

So, apparently Hornsby is fine, but he sounded confident if Cortin is the guy who gets the call Saturday morning.

"We’re very confident with him in practice," Pittman said. "He’s done really well in the two-minute situations. He’s a good quarterback and he has experience."

Pittman's very good at talking around everybody while not letting anything negative get out before the game. Hornsby is still a quarterback, he said.

"We also believe in Malik," Pittman said. "If anything happened there, we still think we have two really good quarterbacks."

He knows the scouting report pretty well on Fortin and Hornsby, which is about as different as it could be.

Arkansas Razorbacks backup quarterback Cade Fortin looks downfield late in the 49-26 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Satuday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Walt Beazley / allHOGS Images)

"Even though Cade can run a little bit as well, he would probably be looked at more as the passer and Malik as the runner," Pittman said. "But that’s really not true. They both can do either."

The bottom line is there really isn't much of a bottom line.

It'll be stay tuned until Saturday morning.

Kickoff for the game in Starkville is 11:30 a.m. on the SEC Network and FuboTV.

