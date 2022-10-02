Alabama, Georgia Swap Places Atop College Football Coaches Poll
The NCAA coaches crowned a new No. 1 in their Week 6 poll, via USA Today.
The former No. 1, Georgia, trailed unranked Missouri for the majority of Saturday’s game before pulling out a 26–22 win. The Bulldogs fell to No. 2 this week.
Alabama is the new No. 1 in the coaches poll after beating new No. 25 Arkansas, 49–26, on Saturday.
Teams ranked Nos. 3 through 7 remained the same heading into the new week. All of the Top 10 teams remain undefeated.
Kansas made headlines on Saturday after improving to 5-0. Now, the Jayhawks earned a No. 17 ranking, the first time the team has been ranked since 2009. Kansas also will host ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time next Saturday before their matchup against undefeated No. 18 TCU.
Eight previously unranked teams made the Top 25 list this week.
Five schools dropped out of the Top 25 this week: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.
Here is the full Week 6 coaches poll:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. South Carolina
7. Oklahoma State
8. Tennessee
9. Mississippi
10. Penn State
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. NC State
15. Wake Forest
16. BYU
17. Kansas
18. TCU
19. UCLA
20. Kansas State
21. Syracuse
22. Baylor
23. Mississippi State
24. Washington
25. Arkansas
