The NCAA coaches crowned a new No. 1 in their Week 6 poll, via USA Today.

The former No. 1, Georgia, trailed unranked Missouri for the majority of Saturday’s game before pulling out a 26–22 win. The Bulldogs fell to No. 2 this week.

Alabama is the new No. 1 in the coaches poll after beating new No. 25 Arkansas, 49–26, on Saturday.

Teams ranked Nos. 3 through 7 remained the same heading into the new week. All of the Top 10 teams remain undefeated.

Kansas made headlines on Saturday after improving to 5-0. Now, the Jayhawks earned a No. 17 ranking, the first time the team has been ranked since 2009. Kansas also will host ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time next Saturday before their matchup against undefeated No. 18 TCU.

Eight previously unranked teams made the Top 25 list this week.

Five schools dropped out of the Top 25 this week: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

Here is the full Week 6 coaches poll:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. South Carolina

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Mississippi

10. Penn State

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Kentucky

14. NC State

15. Wake Forest

16. BYU

17. Kansas

18. TCU

19. UCLA

20. Kansas State

21. Syracuse

22. Baylor

23. Mississippi State

24. Washington

25. Arkansas

