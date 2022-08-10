Hogs' Ketron Jackson, Jadon Haselwood on Speed Now

But nobody knows (or says) who fastest guy would be

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's taken Arkansas several years but it appears they've finally got SEC-type speed.

Just don't waste time asking who is the fastest.

"We don’t really know," Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood said Tuesday afternoon.

The Razorbacks have had a big number of guys who could catch the ball and they weren't slow. But they weren't going to make folks worry about just running right by them.

Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers catches a pass during drills on the outdoor practice fields on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Matt Landers, Bryce Stephens and freshman Isaiah Sategna are in the conversation.

Haselwood and Ketron Jackson shared a laugh when asked who could just line up and run by everybody.

"I like Matt," Haselwood said.

Jackson mentioned Landers, a 6-5, 197-pound senior transfer from Toledo. So have several other people, including Sam Pittman and wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"It’s just different when you’ve got a guy that long, that tall, that fast and can track the ball," Guiton said after Tuesday's practice. "He’s added something different to our room. It’s picked up other guys, as well, to say ‘look at that.’ He’s jumped into it, he’s eager to learn every day."

Cornerbacks Hudson Clark and Malik Chavis also talked a lot about Landers.

"He can run and he can catch, so the deep ball, the 50-50 ball, yeah, I like Matt," Chavis said.

Notice almost every receiver anybody talks about the speed and size keeps coming up. This is a different. Nobody is short and slow.

"He’s got pretty big strides," Clark said Monday afternoon. "He’s definitely a new type of receiver we’ve seen this fall camp. So he’s been good for us."

Then throw in the added dimension of quarterback Malik Hornsby splitting out wide. It's probably not that far-fetched the Hogs could field a pretty decent relay team on any play.

The coaches appear to have suddenly figured out they need to get his speed on the field as much as possible anywhere they can put him.

"He’s different out there," Guiton said. “He’s a guy that we want to throw him out there, be smart about it all and let him get a chance to go affect the game, because he has that ability in whatever he’s doing."

Razorbacks wide receiver Isaiah Sategna during skeleton drills at Sunday afternoon's practice on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Wide Receiver Depth

Returning Starters: None

Who's Gone: Treylon Burks (12 starts in 2021), Tyson Morris (13), De’Vion Warren (11), Kendall Catalon, Darrin Turner, J.D. White

Who's Back: Warren Thompson (3), Ketron Jackson Jr., Bryce Stephens, Jaedon Wilson, Landon Rogers, Jaquayln Crawford

Who's New: Jadon Haselwood, Quincey McAdoo, Sam Mbake, Isaiah Sategna, Matt Landers, Malik Hornsby (QB)

Walk-Ons: Harper Cole, Chris Harris, Kalil Girault, Kamron Bibby

