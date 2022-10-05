Hogs Will Have Problems With State's Defense No Matter Who Plays QB

Hogs coach Sam Pittman waiting on practice, but offense will have other issues

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas may want KJ Jefferson at quarterback on Saturday, but that's not the only issue.

After being exposed for two weeks against Texas A&M and Alabama, Mississippi State this week brings a different set of problems.

If the Razorbacks' offense get behind the sticks with a problem on first down, it will get interesting. We'll know more Wednesday night about the possibility of Jefferson being available.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman patrols the sidelines during a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

"You better win first down because they’re going to come at you," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said at his press conference Wednesday afternoon. "This is one of the most moving defenses, blitzing defenses, that I’ve seen in a while.

"And it works."

There was a story this week about Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett "being the MVP" for the Bulldogs' 4-1 start to the season with a head-shaking loss to LSU.

You can bet he's seen the Hogs' left side of the offensive line.

"There's no fear in their defensive coordinator," Pittman said.

The Hogs also have less of a problem at wide receiver other than they don't have a real No. 1 out there. They are doing by committee, which was the feeling everybody had back in the summer.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Warren Thompson (84) scores a touchdown as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports)

Now they will be facing a rather unique 3-3-5 defense has people talking in the world of college football.

"They’re going to cause you problems on offense if you’re not ready for all this movement and all the blitzing that they do," Pittman said. "They have players that can do it. They’ve got really good football players, guys that have played."

Offensive line coach Sonny Kennedy is the one that has to teach his line what to expect and when to expect it.

"They do about as good a job as I've seen with movement on the defensive line and linebackers," Pittman said about the Bulldogs' defense. "So we're certainly going to practice the heck out of it."

HOGS FEED:

IT WILL BE WEDNESDAY NIGHT BEFORE WE KNOW IF KJ WILL BE ON THE PLAN TO MISSISSIPPI STATE

NOT MAKING JUDGEMENTS, BUT AT LEAST THIS FIASCO HAD A PURPOSE

WHY RAZORBACKS COULD GET A BOOST AGAINST AUBURN BEFORE HALLOWEEN

PITTMAN PROTECTIVE OF INFO REGARDING JEFFERSON'S HEALTH STATUS

SEC SHORTS MISSES OPPORTUNITY TO INCLUDE ALABAMA THIS WEEK

HOGS PILING UP THREE-GAME LOSING STREAKS COULD GET RISKY

RAZORBACKS NEED TO FIGURE THINGS OUT QUICK

LOSS TO BAMA SENDS ARKANSAS TUMBLING IN AP TOP 25

HOGS MAY HAVE SEEN END OF MALIK HORNSBY AFTER POUTING ON SIDELINES

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A SCORNED QUARTERBACK-TURNED-WIDE RECEIVER

HOGS FINALLY WIN A THIRD QUARTER, BUT NOT MUCH ELSE

A SECRET MISSION TO SAVE THE WORLD EASIER TO UNDERSTAND THAN HOGS' DEFENSE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel