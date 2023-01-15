Less than a month after signing $1.3 million contract extension, could offensive coordinator be looking?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two months ago, anybody here or Fort Worth would have laughed if you even suggested this one.

The news Sunday that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles had emerged as a leading candidate in TCU for that opening was surprising ... mainly because he signed a $1.3 million extension less than a month ago to stay here.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles react in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Razorback fans couldn't believe he would do that. Some others will argue he can't because of the contract, but those are simply the starting point for negotiations to leave or fire somebody.

Horned Frogs' fans are appalled anybody with the last name Briles would even be discussed in connection with TCU. That's over 20 years old, too.

The animosity between former Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson and then-Baylor coach Art Briles literally ran that deep.

All that stuff that led to things blowing up in Waco nearly a decade ago isn't the major thing here. Patterson and Briles had a running feud about as big as anytbody has seen in Texas for years.

The key point here is multiple outlets are reporting that Briles has emerged as the leading candidate to replace offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who called the plays in a season that ended against Georgia in the national championship game.

Clemson hired Riley earlier this week for a reported $1.75 million a year to add some spark to an offense that hadn't worked for a couple of years. We'll resist the urge to have a Chad Morris reference anywhere in that, but it is hard.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) warms up before the 2022 Liberty Bowl against the Kansas Jayhawks in at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Briles has a quarterback background and has worked with quarterbacks in every stop he’s had as an offensive coordinator. Briles also has strong Texas ties and has familiarity with TCU’s coaching staff with Joe Gillespie (Stephenville), Malcolm Kelly (Houston) and Kaz Kazadi (Baylor).

One of the Hogs' biggest bonuses is KJ Jefferson coming back for his final year, which would be his fourth with Briles, maybe something both of them will have trouble duplicating.

Whether that's enough is the question that has to be answered.

And it simply adds to the list of distractions Hogs coach Sam Pittman would probably just as soon not have to deal with.

