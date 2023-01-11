How you can watch and listen Alabama-Razorbacks basketball a big matchup

Who: No. 15-16 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC) vs No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0 SEC)

What: The Razorbacks’ third-straight game versus a ranked opponent. Stripe-Out Game at Bud Walton Arena. Click Here for Seating Chart

When: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m.

Where: Fayetteville, Ark., Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson Court

Television: ESPN2 and fuboTV (Karl Ravech and Jay Bilas)

Listen Online: HitThatLine.com

Radio: ESPN Arkansas Radio 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

Sirius/XM: 84 (Sirius) / 84 (XM) • SXM App: Channel 84

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) reacts after a call in the second half against the Troy Trojans at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 74-61. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Usually when Alabama and Arkansas are playing a game with this much attention, it's football.

Now basketball has become a big deal at both places.

"It’s always high energy when we play them," Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson said this week. "A lot of trash talking and just an aggressive game. It’s two teams that feel that they’re at the top of the SEC and competing for the SEC title.

"One of those teams that could compete for the SEC title. So whenever we get one of those early matchups it’s just kind of like a chest-pumping match for sure."

The Crimson Tide are third-straight ranked opponent for the Hogs.

The is a “Stripe-Out” Game and Razorback fans are encouraged to wear Cardinal and White in the appropriate sections in the Arena. For a “Stripe-Out” map, click here.

• This will be the 67th meeting between Arkansas and Alabama. All but 10 have come since Arkansas joined the SEC.

• The Razorbacks own a 36-30 advantage in the series, including a slight 28-27 margin in SEC meetings.

• The home team has dominated the series. Arkansas is 20-6 versus Alabama in Fayetteville but the Crimson Tide is 22-8 in games played in Tuscaloosa.

• Alabama has won two of the last three (both in Tuscaloosa) but Arkansas has won 8 of the last 11, winning all five home games in the stretch.

• Alabama will be the third-straight ranked opponent Arkansas has faced. The last time Arkansas played three consecutive ranked opponents was 2003-04 when unranked Arkansas faced No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 25 South Carolina. Arkansas went 1-2, falling at home to the Bulldogs on the road to the Wildcats and winning at home versus Gamecocks.

• While this game is at home, Arkansas opens SEC play with four of its first six on the road.

• Arkansas’ first four SEC opponents (LSU, Missouri, Auburn and Alabama) have each won at least 12 games and have a combined record of 50-10. That represents the best four-team aggregate record any team has faced to date.

• To end January and open February, Arkansas will play four-of-six games on the road, including the SEC-Big 12 Challenge at Baylor.

• The Hogs also wrap the 2022-23 regular season by playing two of the last three on the road (at Alabama and at Tennessee before hosting Kentucky in the finale).

• This will be the 99th time in Razorback history — and third straight game — that a ranked Arkansas team will play a ranked opponent. Arkansas is 48-50 in such games and 18-4 in such games in Fayetteville.

• This will be the first time since the 1980-91 season a ranked Arkansas team played a ranked opponent in three straight regular-season games. Then No. 20 went 2-1 in the Great Alaska Shootout — beating No. 11 Missouri, beating No. 12 LSU and falling to No. 13 North Carolina in the championship.

• This is the first AP top 15 match-up in Bud Walton Arena since No. 9 Arkansas defeated No. 5 Kentucky, 94-92, on Jan. 29, 1995.

• Arkansas is 16-4 overall (4-1 at home) when ranked No. 15 in the country. Arkansas is 5-12 overall (2-2 at home) when playing the No. 4 team in the land.

