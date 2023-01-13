Vandy to Dine on Pork in Upset and Other Stories Written by Vanderbilt, Alabama Reporters

A round-up of what is being written about Razorbacks from Commodores, Crimson Tide perspective

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Things haven't exactly gone as planned for Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks and reporters across the league are starting to take notice.

Here's a sampling of what was written the past few days from the perspective of Vanderbilt and Alabama reporters. If you're looking for respect, you might want to look somewhere else.

Vanderbilt basketball saw its best win last season come against Arkansas. Now, the Commodores have a chance once again to get a resume boost against the Razorbacks, this time in Nashville. Arkansas (12-4, 1-3 SEC) has lost three of its past...

College basketball officiating is not revered for its excellency, to put it nicely.And for those watching the top 15 matchup between Alabama and Arkansas, it’s hard not to notice the officials’ impact on the game...

Just over a year ago, January 4, 2022 to be exact, Vanderbilt went into Bud Walton arena and came out with their best win of the season. Behind the heroics of the now-departed Rodney Chatman, the Commodores eeked out a 75-74 win over a Razorback squad that would go on to play...

Alabama Basketball and Tennessee are clearly the class of the SEC. If the 14 SEC basketball teams were ranked in tiers, Tier 1 is the Crimson Tide and the Vols. An accurate ranking would require...

Fans who enjoyed ESPN’s improvised experiment letting college basketball analysts Jay Bilas and Jimmy Dykes handle play-by-play duties during Alabama’s 84-69 win at Arkansas sadly missed out another...

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats needed to do something to disrupt Arkansas. The Razorbacks had just drawn within 65-63 with 4:45 left after a 7-0 run. Jalen Graham scored on a hook shot, and Arkansas looked poised to...What Nate Oats told Alabama basketball in game-changing timeout vs. Arkansas...

During the first half Wednesday night in Fayetteville, the Alabama Basketball game plan was matched by the Arkansas game plan. With solid defense being the norm...

HOGS FEED:

EXIT DOOR SWINGING OPEN SO MUCH FOR SECONDARY MIGHT BE GOOD NEWS

BACKSTORY MAKES TESLAA, RAZORBACK FOOTBALL THE PERFECT MARRIAGE

MORE GOOD NEWS ABOUT PEYTON HILLIS' RECOVERY AFTER RESCUING HIS KIDS IN FLORIDA

DID JALEN GRAHAM DO ENOUGH TO GET OUT OF ERIC MUSSELMAN'S DOGHOUSE?

DON'T MISTAKE MUSSELMAN'S REASONS FOR EXCUSES

NICK SMITH'S FATHER GIVES UPDATE ON HIS SON'S FUTURE AS A RAZORBACK

ARENA'S LACK OF SIGN POLICY LEAVES ROOM FOR RAZORBACK FANS TO HARASS CALIPARI

HOW WILL RAZORBACK FANS EXPERIENCE THE LONGHORN NETWORK IN THE FUTURE?

WILL LAST GAME OF HOGS' REGULAR SEASON BE FINAL CHANCE FOR FANS TO SEE CALIPARI WITH KENTUCKY?

ERIC MUSSELMAN ISN'T LOOKING BACKWARD TRYING TO PREDICT THE FUTURE

JALON CATALON MAY HAVE COMMITTED BIGGEST BETRAYAL FOR SOME FANS IN RAZORBACK HISTORY

RAZORBACK FANS HAVE ANOTHER CHANCE TO WATCH HORNSBY PLAY QUARTERBACK IN ARKANSAS

IS SOMETHING SO SIMPLE ALL THAT'S NEEDED TO TAKE DOWN RAZORBACKS?

ARKANSAS COULDN'T EXECUTE BASICS AGAINST AUBURN

COULD TEXAS, OKLAHOMA BE HEADED OVER JOIN THE SEC FAMILY A LITTLE SOONER THAN PLANNED?

EQUIPMENT DEBACLE AT A&M LEADS TO DISCOVER OF HOGS' SOCIAL MEDIA GEM

DON'T LET FACTS GET IN WAY OF IRRATIONAL HATE WITH KENDAL BRILES, HOGS' OFFENSE

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA COMING SOON, BUT THEN WHO'S NEXT FOR THE SEC?

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.