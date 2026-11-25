FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari and Tom Izzo have spent years competing against each other on some of college basketball's biggest stages. Their teams have met in the NCAA Tournament, the Champions Classic and now, for the second consecutive season, during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The two coaches will meet again Thursday when Arkansas faces Michigan State at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game is the latest chapter in a coaching matchup that dates back to 2008 and includes six previous meetings.

Despite the history between them, the relationship between Calipari and Izzo has never been limited to the competition.

Izzo has referred to Calipari as one of his great friends in college basketball. Calipari has offered similar respect for the Michigan State coach, even acknowledging that competing against friends is not always easy.

That relationship played a role in bringing the programs together for Thursday's game.

Michigan State and Arkansas originally agreed to a home-and-home series. The Spartans traveled to East Lansing last season and defeated the Razorbacks 69-66. Michigan State was scheduled to make the return trip to Fayetteville this season, but the schools instead agreed to move the matchup to Detroit for the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic.

What specific role does John Calipari want Billy Richmond to play for Arkansas?https://t.co/37P3IN7QoQ (Apple) https://t.co/sNq3sf1Q9E (Spotify)https://t.co/yCxEfTh6u6 (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/9AGUAUwMUh — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 24, 2026

Izzo appreciated Calipari's willingness to make the change.

"I give John credit. He jumped on it, and he didn't have to, and I appreciate him doing that," Izzo said Monday, according to Michigan State's On SI coverage.

The decision gives both programs a nationally televised game in one of the most valuable windows on the college basketball calendar. Thursday's matchup will follow the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears, with the basketball game scheduled to air on CBS.

For Izzo, playing in Detroit is also an opportunity to put his program in front of a large home-state audience.

"I love any time we get a chance to play in Detroit and at Little Caesars Arena," Izzo said in the official announcement of the Thanksgiving Classic.

A rivalry built on major games

The coaching history between Calipari and Izzo stretches well beyond their two meetings as Arkansas and Michigan State coaches.

Their first meeting came in the 2008 NCAA Tournament, when Calipari was coaching Memphis. The Tigers defeated Michigan State 92-72 in the Sweet 16, advancing to the Elite Eight.

The two coaches met again in 2013, when Izzo's Spartans defeated Calipari's Kentucky team 78-74 in the Champions Classic.

Calipari won the next three meetings, including victories in 2016 and 2019 in the Champions Classic. Izzo eventually answered with an 86-77 double-overtime win over Kentucky in 2022.

Their most recent meeting came last November, when Michigan State opened the season with a three-point victory over Arkansas in East Lansing.

Two legendary head coaches square off on Thanksgiving Day.



Catch Tom Izzo and No. 11 @MSU_Basketball take on John Calipari and @RazorbackMBB on Thursday at 4:30PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/oI5surK4Fo — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 24, 2026

According to Arkansas' announcement of the original home-and-home series, the coaches entered that 2025 meeting with Calipari holding a 3-2 advantage. Izzo's victory evened the coaching series at 3-3.

The overall team series, however, belongs to Michigan State. The Spartans have won all three meetings between the programs, dating back to neutral-site games in 1991 and 1995.

Thursday gives Arkansas another opportunity to change that history.

Two Hall of Fame careers

Calipari and Izzo have built their reputations in different ways, but both have become fixtures in the sport's biggest moments.

Calipari was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 after building successful programs at Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky before taking the Arkansas job. His teams have consistently been among the country's top recruiting programs, and he has led multiple programs to the Final Four.

Izzo entered the Hall of Fame in 2016 after spending his entire head coaching career at Michigan State. He has guided the Spartans to eight Final Four appearances, including the 2000 national championship.

Their careers have overlapped for much of the modern college basketball era. Both have recruited at the highest level, developed NBA talent and consistently scheduled difficult nonconference opponents.

John Calipari says he's unsure if the Hogs will play another game on Thanksgiving after this year:



"I don't think we're gonna do it next year, I think they're changing the format a little bit so we probably won't do it." pic.twitter.com/qFS3kAsFEI — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) November 24, 2026

The respect between them has remained even as their teams have competed for the same goals.

Calipari acknowledged that relationship when the Thanksgiving matchup was announced, saying he was grateful for the opportunity and noting that he never likes competing against friends because someone has to lose.

That is part of what makes Thursday's meeting different from a typical nonconference game. The coaches know each other well, and neither needs an introduction to the other's program.

Another chapter in Detroit

The setting adds another layer to the matchup.

Michigan State will play in its home state, with the game taking place just down the street from Ford Field. The Spartans are also returning to a Thanksgiving television window after playing North Carolina on the holiday last season.

Arkansas is familiar with the opportunity as well. The Razorbacks faced Duke on Thanksgiving last season, and Calipari has spoken about the national exposure those games provide.

The decision to move the game to Detroit also means the original home-and-home agreement is not finished. Izzo has said Michigan State still plans to make the trip to Fayetteville during the 2027-28 season.

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, and Arkansas' head coach John Calipari shake hands after the game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For now, the focus turns to Thursday.

Calipari and Izzo have faced each other in tournament games, early-season showcases and a regular-season meeting that came down to the final minutes. Their next matchup gives Arkansas a chance to earn its first win against Michigan State while giving two longtime coaching rivals another opportunity to compete.

The game will not decide their careers or settle years of history. But it will add another result to a series that has repeatedly brought the two coaches together on a national stage.

Arkansas and Michigan State tip off at 3:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be televised on CBS.

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